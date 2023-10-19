Mood swings, sadness, bleeding, hot flashes and poor sleep: these are just a few of the hormonal complaints that women face when they have their period or are going through menopause. People often laugh about this, but the hormonal chaos can cause a lot of discomfort and poorer functioning in the workplace. What do women need to be helped with this? “We can’t get any further with ‘oh, it must be your hormones’.”