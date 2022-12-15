Millions of Ukrainians, most of them women and children, have fled their country because of the war. / AFP

Nearly one in three Ukrainian refugees out of the more than one million who have so far been hosted in Germany intend to stay in this country for life or at least for the next few years, according to a representative survey conducted by the research center of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees together with the German Institute for Economic Research.

26% of the more than 11,000 Ukrainians consulted expressed their wish to stay in Germany forever and 11% said they would like to reside here for a few more years. Only a third of the refugees who have fled the war with Russia express their desire to return home when the conflict ends, while 27% were undecided. Only 2% revealed their intention to return to Ukraine in less than a year.

Refugees from Ukraine are privileged compared to those from other countries with internal conflicts or at war who request asylum in Germany. As soon as they register, they are granted a residence permit and authorization to work. For this reason, of the more than one million Ukrainian refugees who have registered as residents in this country, 17% have stable employment.

And of these, 71% had an academic or professional training degree. In addition, some 300,000 Ukrainian children and adolescents are already in school in Germany, taking into account that most of those welcomed are women and children, while their husbands and adult children participate in the defense of their country.

Final destination



Two thirds of the Ukrainian refugees come from the regions most affected by the war, in the east, northeast and southeast of their country. The survey also reveals that they chose Germany as their final destination because in the case of 60% of them they have relatives or friends who have lived there for a long time. Other reasons revealed when speaking out for the German country were respect for Human Rights, the charitable aid system, the educational system and the welcoming culture.

Only 18% commented that they had come to Germany by chance. Since last February 24, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, a total of 1,026,599 Ukrainian citizens have taken refuge in this country as of November 21. 80% of the adults are women, of whom almost half came with their minor children.

German authorities expect the number of people seeking refuge from Ukraine to rise this winter in light of the precarious living conditions in many cities and towns in the invaded country. The problems in the supply of gas and electricity due to the Russian bombing and the low temperatures of up to twenty degrees below zero make survival conditions extreme in many cases.