The self -employed are the group of retirees that receives more minimum accessories in their pensions so that they are adequate enough to face a good retreat. This injection of money is necessary for its benefit approximates the threshold of poverty, … As required by law itself, given the lack of quotes that, for different causes, affects a part of them.

In the case of self -employed workers, 31% of them receive this reinforcement, Faced with 20% of the average of retirees, according to Social Security. Although these complements apply to all pensioners to adapt the benefits they receive, in the rest of groups that support covers less population. For example, in the general regime, the minimum accessories arrive 19% of pensioners.



Spain has some 620,000 self -employed With this type of protection: almost 400,000 to complete your retirement; another 168,000 for widowhood; 40,000 by orphanage; and almost 30,000 for the contingency of permanent disability.

This minimum accessories system has been covering less and less autonomous as a result of the update of quotes that the group has made to have an adequate pension. But it has been the regulation of social quotas launched for Social Security that has put the focus on this type of autonomous situations, whose benefits are – also historically – much lower than those of the rest.

While the average pension of a retiree has reached this year for the first time 1,500 euros per month, according to updated system data; that of a self -employed It is at 1,006 euros. If compared to that of a worker on behalf of others, the gap is much greater, since these retirees charge, on average, more than 1,660 euros. That is, the margin between an autonomous and a template employee is more than 600 euros when retiring.

If the figures are contrasted by gender, the differences are even more relevant. An autonomous Cobra, on average, 841 euros per monthwhile a working man on his own perceives 1,120 euros. Regarding the provision of access to the system, an autonomous charges about 1,155 euros on average by withdrawing from professional life compared to the almost 1,900 euros that correspond to a worker on behalf of the General Social Security regime.

Given this situation, the social agents agreed with the Government the new contribution system that each year regularizes the quotas of the self -employed. Of the more than three million communications that Social Security has been sending for several weeks to the self -employed to inform them about whether the liquidation of their social contributions was correct in 2023, 23.4% includes the obligation that those workers on their own have to make an extra payment to the Treasury to adjust the real income for their businesses to the price that legally corresponds to them. These are almost 900,000 cases of a group that has quoted below what was their reference, which will force them to pay, on average, about 450 euros.

Most quote well

The update of the data that Social Security has communicated at this start of the year reflects that another million freelancers – 26.8% of those who have been discharged at some time in the system in 2023 – have quoted more. For what now They are responsible for a return that the agency estimates in about 600 euros. Although the Ministry led by Elma Saiz is confirming that in many of these cases the self -employed prefer to raise their level of contribution, instead of opting for that reimbursement.

The president of Ata, Lorenzo Amor, has been satisfied with this new system that was launched two years ago: «The vast majority of self -employed It was not going to be affected by the new system of contribution, but they were going to quote less ». Because the figures reveal that most freelancers – 47%, about 1.7 million professionals – will not have to pay or receive any social security compensation with this first annual regularization of quotas.

That is, a large majority of self -employed has its contribution correctly depending on their income and They will limit themselves to receiving the official letter verifying This situation of neutrality, which is to which the system wants to tend with the passage of time as each one refines with their income as much as possible, according to each type of business.