Election political polls today 28 September 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – One in three Italians would like to repatriate migrants “in any case”: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral surveys developed by Swg for the News La7.

To the question “Immigrants who enter Europe illegally and do not have the right to asylum should be”, in fact, 31 percent replied “repatriated in any case”. 28% believe that they should be “repatriated only if the country of origin guarantees respect for human rights”, 25 percent replied “distributed among EU countries”, while the remaining 16% is equally divided between those who have not an opinion on the matter or it doesn’t answer the question and who thinks they should be “welcomed in the country they arrived in”.

On the line adopted by the Meloni government towards migrants, however, 34% believe that this is “too weak”, while 28 percent respond: “neither too hard nor too weak but with wrong choices”.

17% consider the line “adequate”, 10 percent “too harsh” while 11 percent do not respond or do not have an opinion on the matter.

Furthermore, the majority of Italians believe that the issue of illegal arrivals of immigrants has not been handled in the best way either by the Conte I government, in which Matteo Salvini held the role of Minister of the Interior, or by the current government.

The remaining 45 percent is evenly divided between those who think that the issue was handled better by the Meloni executive, those who reward Conte I and those who do not respond or do not have an opinion on the matter.

