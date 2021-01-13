One in three health professionals in the Region (34%) has not yet formally requested to receive the coronavirus vaccine. However, this does not mean that they do not intend to do so, clarified the technical spokesperson for the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee, Jaime Pérez. The definitive number of workers who refuse to be immunized will have to be evaluated “at the end of the process,” Pérez said.

In nursing homes for the elderly and people with disabilities, the percentage of employees who did not agree to be vaccinated was “very low,” said Pérez. This data is being “evaluated and re-evaluated”, because there are professionals who initially refused to be administered the dose of Pfizer who have later requested it.

Likewise, the Ministry of Health reported that it intends to vaccinate university students who are practicing in hospitals and health centers. The device is being organized so that doses can be delivered between this week and next.

The Ministry intends to include university students in internships in the SMS staff campaign



The regional government insists that the pace of the vaccination campaign is good. According to the figures provided by the Ministry, until yesterday a total of 20,984 doses of the Pfizer preparation had been supplied in the Region of Murcia. The forecast was that yesterday 3,893 people would be vaccinated, including professionals from Primary and Specialized Care, 091 staff and private centers. So far three shipments have been received from Pfizer with 38,360 doses. The last shipment, received on Monday, will not be accounted for by the Ministry until today.

However, the dance of figures between the Community and the Ministry of Health continues. According to the statistics of the latter, until yesterday the Region had administered 16,191 doses of the 25,685 delivered, which represents 63%. This data represents a considerable rise compared to the previous day (6,000 vaccines and 23 percentage points more), although the Region is seventh from the tail in the ‘ranking’ of autonomous communities and cities.

The regional government explains that the difference in numbers is due to the fact that there are “serious problems when communicating our data to the Ministry,” justified the spokesman for the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee.

“Do your homework”



On the other hand, the national deputy of the PSOE Marisol Sánchez Jódar demanded that the regional government “step on the accelerator” of the vaccination process in the Region of Murcia. “The Government of Spain has done its homework with the vaccination strategy agreed with the autonomous communities, now it is up to the regional Executive to fulfill the part that corresponds to it,” said the deputy from Lorca.

“We do not understand why, if the Government of Spain is complying, the Government of López Miras does not do the same,” said the Socialist parliamentarian, according to sources from the PSOE of the Region of Murcia in a press release.