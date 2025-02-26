33.4 percent of the tickets to film rooms that were sold between the months of May and December of the last 2024 – months in which the program was active – A total of 1,690,758 spectators in Spain went to the rooms benefiting from this measure.

According to data from the Federation of Cinemas of Spain (FECE), in this second edition of the program, 766,034 Senior spectators went to the first edition of 2023, which represents an 82 percent increase.

Thus, cinema assistance on Tuesdays at a small price of 2 euros for people over 65 has consolidated this day of the week as the third best day of the week, behind Saturday and Wednesday, according to FECE.

In addition, the general assistance to film rooms on Tuesdays of all types of audiences, during the period of the Senior Cine Tuesday in 2023, to 5,051,848 total spectators on Tuesdays in 2024.









Among the tapes chosen by the senior spectators are Spanish films such as ‘La Infiltrada’, ’47’, ‘House in Flames’, ‘The next room’, ‘Marco’, ‘I am Nevenka’ or ‘La Virgen Roja’ .

Meanwhile, the autonomous communities with more senior spectators have been Catalonia with 427,892; the Community of Madrid, with 358,699; and the Valencian Community, with 211,362. The distribution of senior spectators for the rest of the Autonomous Communities has been the following: 124,460 in Andalusia, 83,574 in Aragon, 27,414 in the Principality of Asturias, 20,826 in the Balearic Islands, 19,762 in the Canary Islands, 14,066 in Cantabria, 122,456 in Castilla and León, 35,351 in Castilla-La Mancha, 149 between Ceuta and Melilla, 14,127 in Extremadura, 43,863 in Galicia, 13,341 in La Rioja, 20,985 in the Region of Murcia, 31,040 in Navarra, and 121,391 in the Basque Country.