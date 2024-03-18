More than one in three people in the Netherlands of East Asian or Southeast Asian origin have experienced discrimination in the past year. People with a Chinese background experience this most often: this group accounts for 52 percent of respondents. That appears from an investigation from the University of Amsterdam and Fontys University of Applied Sciences in Tilburg, commissioned by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, which was published on Monday.

'Spring roll', 'Sambal bij' or 'Ching Chang Chong': more than 40 percent of respondents say they have been shouted at or verbally abused on the street in the past year. This is the first time that large-scale research has been conducted into perceived racism among this group of people in the Netherlands. The researchers conducted a regional test among more than 2,500 people. In recent years, research has been conducted several times into discrimination and racism aimed at Dutch people with a Moroccan, Turkish or, for example, Antillean background.

Respondents experience discrimination particularly in public spaces such as traffic, in education or on the street. In the Netherlands there are approximately 352,000 people of Indonesian descent and more than 81,000 people with roots in China, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics. Several respondents say that discrimination has increased since the corona pandemic in 2020, although the researchers write that it is not clear whether this increase is the result of “actual discrimination, an increasing awareness of discrimination or the increasing willingness to name and report it.” .

