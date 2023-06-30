This is evident from a representative survey by the ANWB among a thousand Dutch people on the eve of the great exodus. Next Saturday, July 8, the region will kick off the summer holidays in the middle of the summer holidays and it will end on September 3 when schools in the northern region start again.

Two out of three Dutch people go on holiday during that school holiday period. Of the Dutch people who are forced to watch their money, a third takes a shorter holiday, almost one in three opts for a cheaper destination, Greece instead of Italy, for example. A quarter wants to save money by eating out less on holiday and a quarter will undertake fewer outings. For one in five Dutch people, the increased prices are an important reason to skip the holiday this year.

“We are looking for cheaper alternatives. For example, people who otherwise spend the night in hotels now opt for a campsite,” says Sanne Over of the ANWB. “But we will go. We will let go of the summer holidays last, people are also saving for it. Cutbacks are made earlier on other holidays in the year.”