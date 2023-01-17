Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

After three years of pandemic and millions of interventions, visits, screenings to recover: doctors exhausted by few staff and exhausting shifts, citizens with long waits who delay treatment (even in the emergency room)

“We are the ones who they cure diseases, assist patients, soothe They sufferings; we would like to be able to continue to do so in the best possible waysince today the quality of our work is severely impaired. At the beginning of this new year we are concerned about the estate

of the

National Health Service:

we are called to defend it all together”. It is a cry of alarm and, at the same time, an appeal that launches the president of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo) Filippo Anelli, who warns against risks that public health is runningwith implications for public health.

In addition to the problems to be solved, there will be problems in 2023 Announcements on the front of medical ethics with the purpose of improve patient care and relationships. A very topical theme, considering the increase of episodes of physical and verbal violence to the detriment of doctors and health personnel.

Aggressions and inconveniences «When you have a need for health, you try to get an answer in every way, but violence is never the solution and nothing justifies it —

Rings reiterates—. To prevent it, it is necessary to understand the triggering factors and, in many cases, the attacks (unjustified and uncivilized) arise from a patient discomfort, from long waits to lack of information. Which is the other side of the staff discomfortexhausted by lack of staff, exhausting shifts, little time to devote to communication with patients and family members. We are all on the same side – underlines the doctor – and we also tried to explain it in a commercial “And then life, who saves it for you?”. The other aspect, which is making its way more and more, is the “consumer medicine”, that is seen as a supermarket where everyone goes and takes what they want. But – recalls the president of Fnmoceo – the essence of medicine is linked to professional practice and skillsas we demonstrated at the beginning of the pandemic, when we doctors didn’t have the tools to deal with this unknown disease and we “invented” treatment systems, even though there was nothing codified”.

Communication in training courses It is no coincidence that for the revision of the code of ethics, a point of reference for the practice of the profession, the spotlights are focused, among other things, on communication with the patient – which will become fundamental in the training of doctors of the future – and on new role of doctors in society. As for the first aspect, explains Anelli, “there is a paradigm shift with theinclusion of communication in physician training programs: the presence of the University’s top management in this process guarantees that i doctors of the future they will have to be prepared not only to read a Tac but, above all, to have a cEffective communication with the patient, listening to him, talking to him. The holistic, overall vision of the person must therefore be re-evaluated». See also Austria, from Monday to enter the country you must have the third dose (otherwise you will need a tampon)

Guarantors of the right to health

“In the revision of the code of ethics, which we will complete this year – continues the president of Fnomceo – we then resume theintuition of the President of the Republic Mattarella, who invited us, together with the other representatives of the health professions, to parade at the parade on June 2nd for the first time, as if to emphasize the strategic rolefor the state of health, that comes guaranteed to citizens by professionals. For this, we intend to hang up the exercise of our profession to a series of rights – to health, to self-determination, to be considered all equal in access to care – which depend on the skills that doctors have».

Worrying signs But why are doctors concerned about public health? «That the Health Service is in difficulty is also noted by a indicatorlife extension,

used to “measure” the functioning of health systems (



if they work well

you live



moreover

, ed)



– points out Rings -. In the world survival ranking we were second after Japan, we are demoted in fifth place because of the health care cuts and of staff reduction».

Then there are other fears. “Although there has been an extraordinary increase in the national health fund, never seen in the history of the NHS, the Court of Auditors expects a further loss of 5 billion compared to the 128 billion allocated by the budget law

, therefore with an expenditure forecast of 133 billion. We are concerned why when a company has such important debts, then it goes bankrupt – underlines Rings -. For this reason, let’s all put ourselves in a position to keep the health system standing because the universalistic vocation Of ensure equal access to health for all the citizens (law 833/78) is so precious that it would be foolish to give it up.’

Escape from the Health Service Following the pandemic, the (not new) phenomenon of “leak” of doctors by the National Health Service. The president of the Federation of Medical Orders recalls: «We found ourselves a not having the necessary tools, protections, covers at an organizational level, with healthcare personnel remaining in the hospital to be able to guarantee assistance to the sick, beyond the timetables and any rules. But we cannot continue to ask for further sacrifices. This situation has become unsustainable to the point that the public health profession is always less attractive due to working conditions: today one in three doctors would like to leave immediately and, if he could, he would retire or work in other places, even in other European countries, where doctors are paid and treated better».

See also Abbott introduces FreeStyle Libre 3 - the world's smallest and most accurate continuous glucose sensor Who will cure us? Will we be left without doctors to treat us? «Some solutions have already been launched such as theincrease in scholarships, an important but not decisive signal – pointed out Anelli -. In 4 years we should have a sufficient number of professionals to guarantee the needs of the National Health Service; it is a matter of finding, today, an intermediate formula which allows us to arrive at that date in order to have the necessary specialists. Even if – admits the president of Fnomceo – some branches of medicine, such asemergency-urgency and the surgery I am less attractive for postgraduates since they entail very stressful workloads which do not correspond to recognitions even at an economic level”.

Deficiencies in the area It’s no better forassistance in the area, rather. “The situation is dramatic, we have stuck to a model that dates back to the early 1900s, when there were doctors who went to the homes of patients with their handbags – says Anelli -. Meanwhile, as many as 31 health professions have been codified with one series of trained professionals that in reality, not I am present in the area: in addition to doctors, there must be nurses, rehabilitators, psychologists, midwives, health assistants and other professional figures ».

Equitable access to care Another problem to solve concerns the inequalities between citizens in access to care. “There regional health

not is able to ensure the same performance for each client

from all over Italy

– underlines the president Fnomceo -. L’emblem of inequalities? The fact that there are citizens treated only by Italian doctors and others forced to rely on doctors from abroad

withoutmoreover, to verify

self their training courses they are adequate. If this was acceptable at the time of the emergency, it is no longer so today”.

New organization What does the health system need? “Of a’different organization than that of the regional health system and to focus on professionals

– replies Dr. Anelli –. In recent years, the National Health Fund has grown by 14 billion, to which are added another 15 billion envisaged by the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), but not a single euro has been allocated to professionals, who are the backbone of the Health Service and can guarantee the quality of care. Not only MRIs and Tacs are needed, those who make them work and those who know how to read the results are also needed. So there was a massive increase in resources (especially for the purchase of goods and services), yet the health system does not improve, it does not give answers to inequalities, the professionals continue to complain because their work no longer has the dignity it once had and the quality has drastically dropped, to the point that they want to escape. It cannot be that all the resources are used to plug the holes in the expenses made, rather than to make the system more effective and efficient» underlines Anelli. See also Covid today Italy, more infections in the last week: Gimbe report

Return to the mutual system? How to revive the public health? «It is a question on which the political forces must reflect – replies the president of Fnomceo -. There are two possible alternatives: take the path of a true change

to make the health service more efficient And overcome inequalitiesfor example with supra-regional networks capable of prevent citizens from moving from one region to another to be treated in the best centres,

or

the other way is a health system that goes towards the private sector. The concern is that there is one undeclared will to lead the National Health Service towards a mutual system, where whoever has the most money can insure himself, whoever has the least will have to be satisfied with what the state can give him. Basically, a model similar to what exists in the United States, where in economic terms professionals would probably be better off but the protections for the weakest sections of the population would be skipped. And this – underlines the representative of the doctors – is in stark contrast to our code of ethics. We doctors have to ensure health for all, without any distinction: it is the oath we take at the beginning of our profession, and it is exactly what is written in the art. 3 of the Italian Constitution”.