Visas and travel permits They are documents that, although they allow some to enter several countries, also close the doors to those who are not approved.

One of the most required visas in the world is the American one.which allows entry to the United States and sometimes has the advantage to enter other countries.

Receive instantly on your Whatsapp, for free, all the Trending, curious, funny and incredible news.

According to the World Statistics portal, Colombia is one of the countries where the visa is most denied with a 33% rejectionthat is, one in three Colombians are not approved to enter the United States.

For this reason, it is important that you follow these tips that They can help you obtain a positive result when applying for the visaaccording to the portal ‘Más Colombia’.

1. Identify the type of visa you need

The types of visa depend on the objective, length of stay, activities to be carried out in the country, among others.

On the United States embassy page you can find the different reasons for your trip, among which It is if it is temporary, in which case you must process the non-immigrant visaor if on the contrary your idea is reside in the northern country, you must process the immigrant visa.

The non-immigrant visa allows processing two types of document, the B-1 or the B-2:

– The B-1 corresponds to business trips or events.

– The B-2 allows the traveler to visit relatives, tourism or medical treatments.

In the case of an immigrant visa, you must meet certain requirements that the United States will evaluate to approve or not your application.

You should also take into account that this visa is divided into preferences:

– EB-1: it is intended for people who have “extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or sports; outstanding professors or researchers; and executives or people with management positions of multinationals”.

– EB-2: Aimed at professionals with graduate degrees or those with “exceptional aptitudes in the arts, sciences, or business.”

– EB-3: for professionals and specialized workers, among others who will be asked for a labor certificate.

– EB-4: “special immigrants” such as religious workers, employees of US foreign service posts, retired personnel of international organizations, minor aliens under the protection of US courts, among other cases of aliens.

– EB-5: business investors between $500,000 and $1 million, when the investment is made in an “identified area of ​​employment, in a new business that employs at least 10 full-time US employees.”

2. Fill out the form correctly

After identifying the type of visa you need, You must fill out the form with true, complete, clear information and no inaccuracies.

3. Have complete documents

check if Passport is valid, bank certificates, labor certificates, documents with which you can prove economic solvency.

If you have a place to stay such as the residence of a friend or relative, you should have this information on hand, likewise, be clear about the places you plan to visit during the tripfor how long you are going to visit them and when, since this information will be investigated in the interview.

4. Carry out the procedure on time

Since visa approval times may vary, according to the United States embassy in Colombia, the waiting times are stipulated between 40 and 809 days, that is, a little more than a month or almost two and a half years, this way:

-B1/B2 (business or tourist visa): 809 days.

– F/M/J (student visa): 61 days.

– Petition H, L, O, P (worker visa): 55 days.

– Non-Residents of Colombia or Venezuela (all visa categories): 809 days.

– Interview Waiver: 40 days.

You should also know that the rates for this request had an increase:

-B1/B2 and border crossing card: 185 dollars, that is to say approximately $777,000 pesos.

– The fee for the visa H,L,O,P,Q and R of workers is at 205 dollars, that is,

$861,000 pesos.

– The visa fee for traders and investors it is in 315 dollars, approximately $1,323,000.

For more information, visit the website of the United States embassy in Colombia: https://co.usembassy.gov/es/ or that of immigration services: https://www.uscis.gov/es

From November 9 you can travel to the United Kingdom without a visa

LUZ ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news

A cultural center, the last piece of Ground Zero in New York

How do you know if you have a deportation order in the United States?

Do you want to study in the USA? These are the steps to apply for a student visa