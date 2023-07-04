The number of 25 to 40-year-olds living under one roof with father and/or mother, which remained more or less the same in 2022, suddenly increased by 5 percent this year. As a result, one in ten people in their thirties and late twenties now (still) lives at home. The difference between men and women is enormous: almost a quarter of a million men between the ages of 25 and 40 live with (one of) their parents, compared to just over a hundred thousand women.

