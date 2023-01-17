In the Netherlands you see them everywhere on street corners. But globally, electric cars are also doing better than ever. Still, the stretch seems a bit off…

The electric car is visibly making its advance in the villages and towns of the Netherlands. But the Netherlands is of course only a small part of the world. Where our government weighs and weighs about how much each gram of CO2 should cost, they don’t make a fuss about it in the rest of the world. At least, that’s the general thought of us petrolheads often.

Nevertheless, the EV has reached a new milestone in 2022. For the first time, ten percent of global car sales were purely electric. If you count plug-ins, you can even say that one in five cars had a plug in 2022. For EVs, there was an increase of 68 percent compared to 2021 in terms of sales. No fewer than 7.8 million EVs were sold last year.

The figures vary considerably per country, mainly due to tax measures. In Norway, approximately 80 percent of all cars sold are EVs. But in America, traditionally important in the car market, ‘only’ 5.6 percent is fully electric. That is an increase compared to 2021, when 3.2 percent of the cars sold in ‘Murica were electric.

The above is all good news for Lithium mine owners. However, there is also bad news. Analysts expect that the meteoric rise will be over by 2023. Partly because of the economic malaise in Europe, an important sales market for EVs.

This article One in ten new cars worldwide in 2022 electric appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

