About 22 million Americans face food and grocery shortages. Writes about this on April 5 Business Insider with reference to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

In January, US President Joe Biden expanded the household food assistance program. Every month, the country’s authorities allocate more than $ 1 billion a month in food stamps and one dollar a day to children in need. Targeted assistance is also provided to pregnant women and families with children.

“We have not seen an expansion of food aid on this scale since the founding of the modern food stamp program in 1977. This is a fundamental change “, – quotes New York Times economist at the University of Kentucky James Ziliak.

Nevertheless, according to the center’s estimates, last week the problem of hunger affected 11% of US adults, thus, there is not enough food for every sixth families with children.

The publication notes that a massive shortage of food has arisen due to the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Many families had to rely only on the help of food banks.

On March 31, Biden presented a plan to modernize the infrastructure and develop the US labor market worth more than $ 2 trillion, which, according to the head of state, will help create millions of jobs in the country.

On February 25, the US Department of Commerce reported that the country’s GDP in 2020 fell by 3.5%, which was the worst indicator since the Second World War. At the same time, the department slightly improved the annualized estimate of US GDP in the last quarter of 2020 (from 4% to 4.1%). The United States Department of Commerce emphasized that GDP growth reflects both the economic recovery after a sharp downturn and the ongoing consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.