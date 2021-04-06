About 22 million Americans (11 percent of all adults in the country) need food. Every sixth family with children faced a shortage of money for food. Business Insider writes about it.

Related materials There is everything Russia has declared war on tax evaders. Now Russians will pay even for other people’s debts

In January, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to expand assistance to households in getting the food they need. Authorities approved the largest program in history, donating more than a billion dollars a month in food stamps and one dollar a day to children in need.

Economists noted that they have not seen such a massive expansion of food aid. The pandemic has had a financial impact on millions of families, many of whom have had to rely solely on food banks.

Earlier it was reported that about 20 percent of Russian residents are systematically malnourished, a significant part of them are children. According to experts, in order to solve the problem, it is necessary to organize a food distribution program with a budget of 400 billion rubles a year. This will help raise household consumption to at least 85 percent of the rational diet.

Currently, every fifth Russian can afford 66-78 percent of the required set of products. Most often, an unfavorable situation develops in families with children, especially in large and incomplete families.