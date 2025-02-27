02/27/2025



Updated at 1:24 p.m.





Only 11, 1 percent of Spaniards get an appointment with their doctor the same day they ask for it. 17.9 have to wait 7 days; 12 percent, between 8 and 10 days, but 23 percent of the population, almost one in four patients, face a delay of 11 days or more since they ask for an appointment until they are finally visited. This follows from the Global Health Barometer of the year 2024, published Thursday by the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) and the Ministry of Health.

The average wait to get an appointment with your family doctor is 8.7 days, with a slight improvement compared to the previous year, when it was 9.12 days. 80% of Spanish adults used primary care services last year, and the vast majority, 83.1%, positively values ​​the attention received. They highlight the trust and security conveyed by the professionals who attended them.

Even so, almost half of the respondents, 47.7 percent, consider that the waiting lists follow the same as years ago and 35.5 percent believe they have worsened. Only 8.3% say they have improved.

Regarding the care of specialist doctors, 43.4% of the population claims to have come in the last year for consultation with these professionals. Of these, 81.8% positively values ​​the attention received. 38.3%had been referred by their primary care doctor. The wait in these cases was greater than 3 months for 38 percent of the population; From 1 to 3 months for 39% and less than one month for 20.7 percent of patients.









In the last 12 months, 18.2 percent of Spaniards needed attention to a mental health problem. 47 percent attended to public health, while there were 12.3 percent who came to the consultation for private medical insurance and another 32.6 percent who went to a private professional without medical insurance.

(News in expansion)