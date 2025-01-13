Around one in four self-employed workers consider that the year 2024 has been a bad exercise for its business, despite the general good progress of macroeconomic data in Spain, according to a study that will be presented today at 10:00 a.m.

This is one of the conclusions contained in the barometer prepared by the National Federation of Self-Employed Workers Associations (ATA), corresponding to the final stretch of 2024, and which will be presented in detail this Monday at a press conference by the president of this organization, Lorenzo Love.

Looking ahead to 2025, the study indicates that the prospects of the self-employed have improved, although three out of four (74%) view uncertainty the current situation. This, while 73.1% of the self-employed affirm that their business has been maintained (42%) or has improved (31.1%) in 2024 and one in five expects to improve this new year.

On the other hand, three out of ten self-employed workers (29.3%) affirm that their turnover has increased last year, according to data provided by ATA on this barometer.









It is worth remembering that in 2024 there was an increase in 42,000 self-employed affiliated with Social Security, a fact after which Amor predicted that in 2025 jobs will be created again and the number of self-employed workers will increase, although he clarified that this improvement will be “practically half” than in 2024.

«In small businesses, among the self-employed and companies with one or two workers, jobs have been destroyed. We even observe that there are 50,000 self-employed workers and companies employers less than in 2019,” Amor detailed. In this way, he noted that “we have lost more than 50,000 employers in recent years.”