About one in four pension funds will not increase the pension benefits of their participants in the coming year, according to the ANP news agency. “While pensions could be significantly increased last year after years of stagnation, the picture for 2024 is very diverse,” said chairman Ger Jaarsma of the Pension Federation, following a tour of pension funds.

Due to the increased interest rates, pension funds are actually in very good shape. But pension funds use the price indices from the Central Bureau of Statistics, and the gas price, for example, is included in that calculation. It has fallen in the past year. Then it also depends on what precise period a pension fund takes on which to base the indexation.

“Increasing seems logical, because everyone felt the inflation in their pockets. Yet for a large number of funds you see that pensions will not increase in 2024, because the price increase over the twelve-month period used by them is zero or even negative,” says Jaarsma.

Some funds did not increase their pensions as much last year and are catching up this year. For example, some pension funds may increase their benefit by up to 8 percent.

