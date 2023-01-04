CES Las Vegas Volkswagen ID.7: electric ‘Passat’ reaches 700 kilometers and gets ‘less clumsy’ interior

Automaker Volkswagen has unveiled a preview of the new ID.7. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the brand will present an electric sedan, which is about the same size as the current Passat and, according to the brand, can reach a maximum of 700 kilometers per charge. Remarkable: after complaints from users, VW has made the interior less clumsy.