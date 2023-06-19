An internal report from the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions on the 33 suicides and 104 attempts registered in 2022 in the 81 centers dependent on the Ministry of the Interior reveals that one in four of the inmates who managed to take their own life did so when they had been less than three months in jail. Four inmates committed suicide the same day they were admitted to jail or in the following 24 hours. The study, to which EL PAÍS has had access, also highlights that inmates with crimes against property (a category that includes everything from robbery, fraud and bribery to fraud, money laundering and corruption) and gender violence lead the statistics to represent between the two more than 75% of the cases.

The document, recently sent to the directors of all prisons so that they adopt strategies to improve the “detention and prevention” of suicides, details the influence on autolytic attitudes of variables such as drug and alcohol addictions, eating disorders, personality or mental, and the existence of a “negative family situation”. “Suicidal tendencies are caused by a multiplicity of very diverse factors. It is rarely for a single one”, emphasizes an expert from Penitentiary Institutions. The suicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants in Spain stands at 7.9 cases, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE). Among the prison population it is multiplied by 10.

More information

“Preventive prisoners and, above all, primary [los que ingresan por primera vez en una cárcel] they enter prison scared, overwhelmed by not knowing the space and the people with whom they are going to interact. They wonder if it will be as they have been told, as they imagine it to be”, points out this expert to describe the impact of the first moments of imprisonment. Among the inmates who most try to take their own lives in that initial period of confinement are the perpetrators of crimes of gender violence. “Over the years it has been observed that [la comisión de este delito] it is a significant risk factor as a trigger for suicide ”, collects the internal Interior document after verifying that four of the inmates who took their lives in those first three months had this crime on their records.

These figures imply, in fact, an “overrepresentation” of this group that, despite being 16.6% of the prison population ―7,804 inmates in a population of 46,994 people― last year led a third of the total number of suicides reported. produced in prisons of Interior. The report qualifies them as a “high-risk group.” From the Ministry’s Treatment and Penitentiary Management Area, they recall that there are numerous perpetrators of these crimes who take their own lives immediately after murdering their partner or ex-partner (10 did it last year and another nine tried), “but others delay that suicidal act upon entering prison.”

However, the study of Penitentiary Institutions also focuses on other variables. Thus, it stands out that in the cases of 2022 there was a slight decrease in the average age of the deceased with respect to those of the previous year. Almost 70% of them were between 31 and 50 years old. The study highlights that no woman (they represent 7% of the current prison population) took their own life in prison, although at least a dozen tried. In one third of the cases, the inmate had been involved in previous self-harm incidents or suicide attempts. “It is essential and extremely important to gather information on the existence of this history when assessing risk,” the document adds. Problems of drug or alcohol use (in two out of three cases), personality or mental disorders (in more than half of the cases) or the existence of family or relationship problems or the absence of support from their environment (in a similar percentage). “The death of a family member or the hospitalization of a child, for example, creates stressful situations for inmates,” they point out from the Treatment Area.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. See also The State Duma supported the bill on credit holidays for mobilized subscribe

Along with these risk factors, the study analyzes two data directly linked to the stay in prison. The first is that in almost one in four cases the inmate who had committed suicide had previously been in the Suicide Prevention Program (PPS, which was applied 4,686 times last year) for having manifested suicidal tendencies at some point. For this reason, Interior asks the directors of the prisons to follow up on these inmates once they leave this program “at least one month, three months and six months”.

glass cells

The second is that in a third of the cases the inmate took his own life while in isolation, which represents the “highest percentage in recent years,” the report highlights. In this sense, Penitentiary Institutions reminds those responsible for prisons that these situations are always “high risk”, especially when the inmate is in “a high state of agitation and impulsiveness” or there is “a history of self-harm, personality disorders , active substance use [estupefacientes] etc”. In these cases, Interior proposes using “glass cells” to facilitate control and “increased surveillance” to observe more often the behavior of the inmate in the isolation cell.

Penitentiary Institutions, which recalls that “feelings of abandonment and loneliness are precipitating factors in suicide deaths”, asks those in charge of prisons that when a completed or attempted suicide occurs, information is collected from the inmate’s family ” to properly assess the circumstances of each case. And it emphasizes that the denial of an exit permit, a tightening of the prison life regime or the risk of a new sentence are also “usual risk factors”, for which reason it recalls that treatment boards – bodies made up of prison professionals ― “they must be sensitive when assessing the impact” of their decisions.

Finally, the document calls for “paying special attention to people belonging to the LGTBI community” considering that “the coexistence of these people with the rest of the prison population” can cause a stressful situation that “encourages feelings of misunderstanding, marginalization or intolerance . These feelings, together with a presumable greater emotional instability, can lead them to desperate autolytic behaviors”, he concludes.

See also Unusual symptoms that distinguish the mutant Omicron from others 1,577 support prisoners Between 2018 and 2022, 247 inmates committed suicide in Spanish prisons, according to statistics from the three administrations with powers – in addition to the Interior, the Basque Government and the Catalan Generalitat -. All of them have very similar prevention programs that are periodically reviewed. Penitentiary Institutions did so in 2014, while the Executive of the Basque Country, which took over the management of prisons in its territory in October 2021, has done so recently after suffering two cases so far in 2023. Catalonia, which last year He registered 14 suicides, the highest number in the last five years, updated his in 2021 and is now working “on a package of extraordinary measures.” Within these programs, the so-called support prisoners play a key role, who are in charge of accompanying the inmates included in the Suicide Prevention Program (PPS) to prevent them from taking their own lives. Interior has established that at least 2% of the inmates of each penitentiary center have attended a training workshop to exercise this role. Currently, there are 1,577 inmates who are trained for this work. The recent report on Penitentiary Institutions includes several indications about them. Thus, he recommends that they also be monitored. On the one hand, to “guarantee their proper training.” On the other, “to prevent and avoid their emotional exhaustion and promote their well-being.” In addition, it recommends that “in no case” a single inmate carry out the “continuous 24-hour accompaniment work” (what is known as a shadow prisoner) to the inmate in the suicide prevention program, but that this work be distributed among several And remember that this activity “will in any case be encouraged and adequately rewarded.”