The pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the economy and has put thousands of people in difficulties: one in four Spanish families lost at least 25% of their income in 2020, according to a survey prepared by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU). The analysis, carried out to assess the financial solvency of households, concludes that meeting certain expenses have become a slab. 30% of those surveyed say they have difficulties paying for gas, electricity and water supplies. 26% acknowledge that they have to make an effort to buy basic foods such as meat and fish, while 42% and 29% of families, respectively, admit that they have difficulties going to the dentist or optician.

The survey was carried out after interviewing 2,073 people between the ages of 25 and 79 to analyze how difficult it is to face 37 different expenses, each one weighted according to the weight it represents in the family economy, and to construct a solvency index.

The results of the study, published this Thursday, also reflect the inequality between households that has caused this atypical crisis, whose origin is not financial but health. On the one hand, families that have managed to maintain their income have improved their solvency, above all due to the forced reduction in consumption due to restrictions on mobility (55% of those surveyed), and to a containment of spending due to the high uncertainty . Thus, for 14% of households, in 2020 it was easy or very easy to save, compared to 8% the previous year. On the other hand, 45% of households suffered a reduction in income in 2020, and in 24% of cases the decrease was equal to or greater than 25% compared to 2019. On average, their solvency has decreased almost 10 points.

The Bank of Spain has recently put numbers on this cost containment. According to a report by the supervisor, between January and September 2020 ―the latest data available―, household savings have been about 3.5 percentage points of GDP higher than that observed in the same period of the last five years. In absolute terms, it translates into some 39.2 billion euros that has stopped circulating. And this scenario has been repeated in the other countries of the euro zone.

Territorial differences

The difference between households that have improved or worsened their solvency inevitably reflects the uneven map that the crisis has left by territory. The families of the Balearic and Canary Islands have been, according to the OCU survey, those that have suffered the most from the ravages of the pandemic. This is because they are the two communities that depend the most on tourism and that have been hit the hardest by limitations to mobility. According to Airef estimates, the GDP of these two autonomies has fallen in 2020 by 19.5% and 13.7%, respectively, compared to 11% of the national average.

The consequence of these disparities between territories and households is that the average solvency index of households has improved in 2020 as a whole compared to 2019 – going from 48.7 to 52.5 points – but that at the same time the situation of some communities have taken a radical turn. According to the survey, the Canary Islands have fallen to last place in the solvency index and are almost 10 points below the national average; The Balearic Islands, which in 2019 was one of the best-placed autonomies in the classification, by occupying third place, in 2020 it fell to fourth place by the tail. Among the best positioned, La Rioja stands out, from fifth place to occupy first, followed by Aragón and Castilla y León. Murcia also gains positions and is above the national average.

Faced with this situation, the OCU demands more aid from the Government for the most vulnerable consumers and special attention to households where minors live, which according to the survey have been among the most affected. The Executive has already implemented measures such as temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), to avoid a massive destruction of employment, or the minimum vital income for families at risk of exclusion. This last measure, however, is a last-resort aid that is also having implementation problems: according to the latest data, it would have reached some 160,000 households, compared to the target of 850,000 set by the Government.