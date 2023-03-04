About one in five children and adolescents worldwide show signs of an eating disorder, according to a study published in the scientific journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Scientists point out that this is a serious public health problem that is often underreported and underestimated.

+ In addition to anorexia and bulimia; learn about lesser-known eating disorders

The research results from the review and analysis of 32 studies from 16 countries. According to the American broadcaster CNN, the results indicate that 22% of children and adolescents may have disordered eating behaviors, especially among girls, older adolescents and those with high body mass index (BMI). These are problems similar to eating disorders.

Even worse, disordered eating behavior may not be properly treated, as children tend to hide symptoms or avoid seeking help due to stigma, according to the study.

In any case, it is important to point out that the research is limited, as it is based on self-reported data from children and adolescents about eating behavior.

Now, according to researcher José Francisco López-Gil, from the University of Castilla-La Mancha, in Spain, the main author of the study, cited by CNN, it is necessary to investigate what is causing the disorders in young people. But in the meantime, scientists hope institutions and families will focus on identifying and helping children who show signs of eating disorders.

Signs of disordered eating

Adults should be on the lookout for signs of eating disorders in themselves and their children, warns López-Gil.

These behaviors can include obsession with weight or body shape, distorted self-image, rigid rules when choosing food, binge eating and vomiting, adds the Spanish scientist.

Disordered eating can also be linked to restriction of food groups that a person is willing to eat, in addition to feelings of anxiety or shame when “rules” are broken. Not going to social events or insisting on bringing your own food can also be a sign of a problem.

Although the numbers were higher in adolescents and people with higher BMI, eating disorders affect people of all genders, races, ethnicities, sexual orientations and sizes, and can be underdiagnosed, recalls the American broadcaster.