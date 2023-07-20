In February 2015, María López Ibáñez set foot in a fertility clinic for the first time. At that time, she was 28 years old and had been trying to get pregnant for 9 months with her partner. “This fertility consultation is usually done when a couple has been trying to get pregnant for a year, but I went before,” she explains to EL PAÍS. When performing a hysterosalpingography (a radiological test of the uterine cavity and fallopian tubes), the doctors verified that her tubes presented some obstruction and that this was clearly the problem that prevented them from achieving pregnancy. “Then they told us that, given the problem, the only possible option was to do in vitro fertilization,” she recalls. This took place in October 2015. In July 2016, her daughter Rocío came into the world.

When she was 8 months old, María and her partner went back to a fertility clinic to look for a second pregnancy. A month later, without her giving him time to take any tests, she was pregnant with Clara, who would be her second daughter and who would be joined a few years later by Leo, also conceived naturally. “Some gynecologist told me that, when having a pregnancy, with the hormonal changes that this causes, the tubes, if they are not totally obstructed, can become permeable, so that the infertility problem is solved”, she points out.

More information:

“In pregnancy, progesterone increases a lot. And this hormone, in high doses, has a certain anti-inflammatory effect,” says Antonio Requena, IVI’s general medical director, who gives an example of a disease closely related to infertility such as endometriosis: “The hormonal changes of pregnancy help to improve endometriosis, so some women who have a pregnancy through in vitro fertilization, during a period after childbirth, can naturally achieve a pregnancy that they were unable to achieve before.”

Having data on how many women achieve it, however, “is not easy,” acknowledges Requena, because these couples, if they achieve it, do not usually notify assisted reproduction clinics. Hence the importance of the data obtained from a study recently published in the scientific journal human reproduction and led by researchers from the Institute of Women’s Health at University College London, which analyzed the results of eleven studies from around the world carried out between 1980 and 2021, which included more than 5,000 women. The bottom line: At least one in five women conceive naturally after having a baby through fertility treatment, mostly within three years of the first birth.

“This is the first time that all global data on natural conception rates after having a baby conceived by IVF have been reviewed and combined, and the findings contradict the widespread message in the media and the widespread opinion that this is a rare phenomenon,” Annette Thwaites, lead author of the study, told EL PAÍS.

Why now yes and not before

In addition to the aforementioned hormonal revolution that causes pregnancy and that can improve the prognosis of diseases such as endometriosis, the experts consulted point out other factors that, in one way or another, could explain why a woman naturally achieves a pregnancy that seemed impossible before IVF.

On the one hand, Antonio Requena points out a very simple cause: there is a group of couples who present 100% infertility and who will never be able to get pregnant naturally. However, there is also an important group of the population that present subfertility, that is to say, that at a given moment they may present lower fertility. “For example, in the case of men, the quality of the semen can vary a lot from one month to another. That is, you can have a period with lower semen values ​​and, therefore, be less fertile, but there may also be times of the year when that semen improves. And in the case of women, the same thing happens: there are women with a lower quality of eggs; but that does not mean that all her ovules are incompatible with a pregnancy”, argues the general medical director of IVI, who also points out the importance of the psychological factor.

In the end, the fact of looking for a child and accumulating negatives month after month causes stress in the couple. Can it be said that stress is a source of infertility? “Not 100%, but it does cause even the couple’s sex life to start revolving around getting pregnant. All of this, once you have a child, relaxes, because the objective of motherhood is already fulfilled. And that relaxation is sometimes also important so that couples can have a child spontaneously”, responds Requena.

His opinion is also supported, although with nuances, by the main author of the study. “The importance of psychological factors in fertility is well recognized and widely accepted, but studies are conflicting on this point,” says Annette Thwaites, who finally considers it “biologically plausible” that ovarian stimulation in IVF cycles could improve ovarian function, “in a mechanism similar to the surgical technique of ovarian drilling.” This argument is not shared by Antonio Requena, who considers that, having a pregnancy involved, that is, nine months in which the ovary is very at rest, “it is difficult for the ovary to have any memory of the stimulation performed during IVF”.

Whatever the cause in each case that explains why not before and now yes, Thwaites believes that the results obtained in the study leave a clear message: women who undergo IVF should be aware that future conception without fertility treatment is not something utopian: “It is relevant information for future decision-making. If getting pregnant again is not what a woman wants at the moment, despite having had to resort to IVF to conceive a first child, she should be offered contraceptive advice. Currently, the contraceptive needs of these women are being overlooked, with major consequences for families.”

A message that Antonio Requena extends to couples who start IVF treatment: “I always warn couples who do not present 100% infertility that I cannot tell them that within a month they will not become pregnant naturally.” Although yes, without throwing the bells on the fly: “if we turn the results of the study around, we will see that there are 80% of women who do not manage to get pregnant naturally after IVF treatment. Therefore, I would say to women of advanced maternal age that, if they want to seek a second pregnancy, do not leave everything waiting for that potential natural pregnancy at a time when time is of the essence”.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.