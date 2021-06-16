A fifth of TikTok users spend five hours a day connected to this social network that, in 2020, captivated them for more than 21 hours a month, against 17 hours on Facebook, according to a study released today.

Promoted last March by the marketing agency SocialPubli to more than 1,800 platform users, including influencers and advertisers, the study reveals that “with the pandemic and the demand for new communication and digital interaction tools, the use of TikTok has increased , with 86.5% of respondents claiming a more recurrent use of the platform since the beginning of quarantine”.

+ US revokes Trump’s decrees against TikTok and WeChat

About 20% of respondents admitted spending five hours a day connected to TikTok, while 73% said they spend one to five hours a day and only 34.9% said they publish content once a week. Regarding users’ favorite themes, the SocialPubli study highlights comedy and dance videos, followed by tutorials and challenges.

“On the other hand, fashion and beauty emerge as promising topics in the short term, with more than 80% of respondents confirming it”, points out the study, developed with users from Latin America, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada.

In a mostly female (66.2%) and above all representative (54.8%) sample of Generation Z (born between the second half of the 1990s and early 2010), SocialPubli intended with the study to “better understand the phenomenon of TikTok and how people and brands are interacting on this social network”, identified by 75.6% of influencers as “the future leading platform”.

And the truth is that “despite being a platform that registers a growing increase in users and new content formats, it is still a diamond in the rough when it comes to brands”: 38.5% of influencers admit they have never recommended brands, products and services to their community and only 6% confirm that they have already created sponsored content.

“Contrasting [com] this reality”, SocialPubli says that the 67.9% of users who claim to have already purchased a product after seeing a publication where it appears, “although the presence of brand profiles is scarce” on TikTok, with 50.7 % of users confirming to follow less than five brands on that platform.

Although 81.1% of advertisers have not run a single campaign on TikTok, they admit they believe in the effectiveness of influence marketing campaigns on the platform, with around 53% of advertisers planning to increase their budget in this area. The justification is the “very positive interaction rate”, with 87.1% of influencers admitting to having a greater “engagement” in this platform compared to others.

