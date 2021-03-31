State support does not reach all low-income Russians; every fifth poor resident of the country is left without it. Such results of the study of the Accounts Chamber in the Federation Council were presented by the head of the department Alexei Kudrin, reports TASS…

According to him, more than 20 percent of citizens who can apply for assistance are not covered by any programs. Moreover, they “are below the subsistence level in terms of living standards.”

Kudrin approved the decision to pay benefits for children aged 3 to 7, explaining that they have played a big role in the fight against poverty. If they were not there, the head of the joint venture noted, poverty would have been more than the current one by two percentage points.

At the same time, the official stressed that it is impossible to achieve the targets for fighting poverty using the current methods. Kudrin recalled that the Accounts Chamber has submitted its own proposals to the government for evaluation.

Earlier, the head of the department, during a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Budget and Financial Markets, indicated that benefits should be paid based on the total family income, and to all families in need, and not just those with children.

And last week, Kudrin spoke about the proposals of the Accounts Chamber at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Apparently, such payments were one of them.