The coronavirus pandemic lengthens and the hoaxes on the internet increase, from false information about COVID-19 to the remedies to end it. And it is that, one in five lies about the coronavirus spread by WhatsApp deals with how to prevent or cure the disease which started in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

This has been established a study carried out by three researchers from the University of Valencia (UV), coordinated by the professor of Journalism Carolina Moreno, in which they have examined the different lies spread by WhatsApp in Spain during the pandemic in order to discover what substances have been promoted to prevent it.

In most hoaxes, the use and consumption of substances of natural origin is promoted, normally used as home remedies for illnesses like the flu or colds: Vitamin C, garlic, or honey, or inhaling steam.

Other lies, not so classic, have been not applying moisturizersEither on the face or body, because COVID-19 could stick to the skin when applied; gargle with antiseptics, disinfectants, or antibacterials; taking antimalarials, such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine; and even inject into the nose or blow hot air into the nasal area with a blow dryer.

This report, published in the magazine ‘Health Gazette ‘ and in which it is shown that one in five hoaxes, whether text, video or audio, tried to prevent or cure the disease, has also reported other falsehoods spread by the chat application such as preventing infection if we expose ourselves to the sun, consuming a diet based on alkaline foods or using an ionized antivirus in the car.

Identify the typology of hoaxes



Carolina Moreno, director of the study, has explained the reason for this research: ”The main objective of the work was to identify the typology of hoaxes that were circulating through private messaging during the State of Alarm in Spain due to COVID-19; that is to say, how these viral messages reached the public and without scientific evidence (through images, photos, audios, texts, etc.), about what type of substances or actions were discussed in the disseminated messages; and who transmitted the messages (through two variables: professions and gender of the actant) “.

Method

As stated in the publication of ‘Gaceta Sanitaria’, to carry out the study, Empar Vengut, Lorena Cano and Isabel Mendoza, its authors, They enabled a phone number “to receive hoaxes on WhatsApp. 2353 messages were received, of which 584 different hoaxes were identified and validated, between March 18 and April 18, 2020. Of the 584 hoaxes, a subsample of 126 related to the object of study was selected and a content analysis sheet was applied with 14 registration fields. In addition, the means and medians of the quantitative fields were extracted ”.

Results

“Most of the messages were text chains (39%) and videos (30%). In most, the subject presented himself as medical personnel (36.5%) or as an anonymous person (30.9%). The videos had a duration of between 2 ’40 ”and 18′ 18”, while the audios were between 1 ’35 ”and 7′ 48”. Regarding sex, a great difference was appreciated: 45.2% of the protagonists were men, compared to 13.5% of women; 41.3% were not identifiable ”, determines the report.

Infodemic

This study helps users ignore all the chains that are sent through WhatsApp since they could seriously harm the health of some people, as happened with the Hoaxes spread over the internet to prevent COVID-19, which have already caused more than a thousand deaths in the world.

The curative lies about toxic products have been of the worst ‘fake news’ of the pandemic that have made some people have consumed products like Methanol, disinfectants, poisonous plants, camel and cow urine, bleach, or actions such as spraying the body with chlorine to eliminate COVID-19.