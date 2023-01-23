NABE: Nearly 20 percent of US companies expect staff cuts in the next three months

The situation in the US labor market has improved – a third of companies said they are not experiencing a shortage of labor, and one in five expects to reduce staff in the next three months, follows from the results of a survey by the National Association of Private Business Economists (NABE), which leads Bloomberg.

For the first time since 2020, there has been an increase in respondents expecting staff cuts rather than increases in their firms in the next three months, NABE President Giulia Coronado said. In addition, the number of employees who are preparing for an increase in the employer’s capital expenditures turned out to be less than in recent years.

Only about 12 percent of those surveyed believe their company will increase hiring in the next three months. Although these data indicate positive dynamics in the national labor market, they also reinforce the fears of experts that a wave of mass layoffs will sweep the country, Bloomberg notes.

The NABE survey also showed a broader decline in U.S. profits over the past three months, with 40 percent of firms reporting margin declines in January, down from just a third of respondents in the July and October surveys. At the same time, business in the US gives an optimistic forecast for the level of profits in the future: more than half of those surveyed expect that their company’s margins will not decrease.

