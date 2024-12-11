Some 849 million adults, aged between 15 and 49 years, would be infected with the human herpes virus HSV-2, a sexually transmissible disease, which causes ulcerative and painful genital lesions that is transmitted through sexual intercourse, according to a report published this Wednesday, in Geneva, by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Worldwide, one in five adults could be infected by this virus against which there is no treatment, which causes an infection that remains latent in the body and which, in addition to being very contagious, multiplies by three the risk of catching the HIV/AIDS virus. The WHO recommends prevention as a measure to stop the spread.

The report prepared by the WHO sexual reproductive health and research department was published in the scientific journal “Journal of Sexually Transmissible Diseases.” It indicates that every second an adult is infected by the HSV2 responsible for genital herpes, 42 million people annually.

Due to the ease with which it is spread, the authors of the study specify that it would be necessary to investigate new treatments or vaccines that reduce the adverse effects that this virus can cause on health and allow its spread to be controlled. Currently there is no definitive cure although there are medications that reduce the symptoms.









«The majority of people who suffer from genital herpes are asymptomatic and they do not know that they suffer from this disease. However, millions of people suffer from this infection that causes distress and pain,” said Dr Meg Doherty, director of the HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections department at WHO.

In addition to painful sores, genital herpes can also cause serious complications such as neonatal herpes, a rare infection that occurs when a mother is infected for the first time late in pregnancy and then transmits the virus to her baby during childbirth, indicated the study.

Types of herpes

There are two types of the herpes simplex virus (HSV), known as HSV-1 and HSV-2. Both can cause genital herpes, although the HSV-2 type is transmitted during sexual contact and is more serious because it is much more likely to cause recurrent outbreaks, accounts for 90% of symptomatic episodes, and triples the risk of contracting HIV. AIDS.

HSV-1 is different and spreads mainly during childhood through saliva or contact with the skin around the mouth, frequently causing oral herpes that often manifests itself as cold sores. In some cases, it can also be transmitted sexually and cause a genital infection in adolescence or adulthood.

The WHO observes changes in streaming trends confirming a reduction in childhood oral infections because there are behaviors that better respect hygiene during childhood. On the contrary, the organization has registered an increase in genital infections in adults.

“This infection is very common and there has not been enough debate about it or to reduce the stigma it causes since it affects millions of people around the world and has an impact on the quality of life,” declared the author of the report, Dr. Sami Gottlieb, an expert in the sexual health research department at the WHO.

Although they are not completely effective in preventing the spread of genital herpes, the use of condoms reduces the risks of transmission. People with symptoms should avoid sexual contact with other people since herpes is more contagious when sores are present. The WHO also recommends an HIV test for people with symptoms of genital herpes.