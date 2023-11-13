Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/11/2023 – 21:42

The absence of those registered on the second day of the National High School Examination (Enem) tests was 32%, that is, one in every three registered participants did not attend the test sites this Sunday (12). In total, more than 3.9 million people signed up for this year’s edition of the exam. The absence this Sunday was the same as the second day of the 2022 edition, when 32% of those registered were also absent.

The historical average of abstention in Enem is around a third of those enrolled, according to the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep). The exception was during the first two years of the pandemic. In 2021, abstention broke the record of 55%. Previously, the record had been in 2009, when 37% of those registered did not appear for the test.

Related news:

Education Minister Camilo Santana highlighted that among the priorities for next year are increasing the number of registrations and reducing abstentions.

“We are going to carry out a major final evaluation of this Enem so that we can not only increase the number of participants, but reduce this percentage [de ausência]although, historically, this was the percentage.”

Eliminations

On this second day of tests, when knowledge of natural sciences and mathematics were tested, 2,217 participants were eliminated. The reasons range from students who carried electronic equipment or printed material, to those who did not follow the inspector’s instructions or left before the permitted time (3:30 p.m.). There were also 859 logistical problems recorded, such as medical emergencies, temporary electricity interruptions or water supply problems.

With this, the president of Inep, Manuel Palácios, assessed that the test day passed normally: “except for a few episodes with small incidents, the application took place smoothly throughout the country”.

Question canceled

A question that dealt with influenza caused by the H1N1 virus was canceled due to lack of originality. This is because this same question had already been applied in the Enem edition for people deprived of their liberty, in 2010. According to the Ministry of Education, the annulment of this question does not affect the Enem result.

Furthermore, the Ministry identified, as on the first day of the tests, a photo leak from one of the test notebooks at 5pm, before the time allowed to leave with the printed test, which is 6pm. The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, informed that the Federal Police was called to investigate the case, but that this leak also did not harm the application of the Enem.

“Remember that there is no loss because there was no confirmation of a leak before the start of the test. The race had already started at 1:30 pm, all the gates were closed, and three and a half hours later there was this circulation. The Federal Police will do everything they can to investigate this criminal incident.”

This Sunday, the Federal Police identified eight suspects accused of leaking the test on the first day of Enem, last Sunday. Similar to what happened on this second day of the test, no photos were identified before the start of the test.

Reapplication

Students who feel disadvantaged for any reason may request the test to be reapplied. The order must be made through Participant Page, from November 13th to 17th. The reapplication will take place on December 12th and 13th.

“Anyone who was hampered by logistical problems or affected by infectious diseases, as stipulated in the notice, can request to take the tests on December 12th and 13th. The same goes for people who did not attend because they were allocated a distance greater than 30 kilometers from the residence indicated in the registration.”

The second day of the 2023 Enem tested students on 90 natural science and mathematics questions. The tests were administered in 1,750 municipalities with more than 132,000 exam rooms.