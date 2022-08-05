from Cristina Marrone

This is the most accurate estimate for a large number of patients. The study, carried out by Dutch researchers, was published in The Lancet but does not concern the more recent variants

It is the latest estimate, considered the most reliable: one in 8 patients recovered from SARS-CoV-2 develops Long Covid symptoms. This is the data that emerges from a Dutch maxi study on the prevalence of long-term problems after infection in adults. The authors of the work, published on The Lancet compared the frequency of new or severely increased symptoms in an uninfected population and among people diagnosed with Covid, to arrive at a more reliable estimate than in previous studies, involving nearly 80,000 participants.

Of adults who have had Covid, 21.4% experienced at least one new or severely increased symptom 3 to 5 months after infection compared to before the infection. This percentage within the uninfected population fell to 8.7%. Based on the estimates produced by the researchers, therefore, one in 8 Covid patients (12.7%) in the general population experiences long-term symptoms due to the infection.

The authors also delved into and identified i Main symptoms of Long Covid: chest pain, difficulty in breathing, pain when breathing, muscle aches, loss of taste and smell, tingling in the extremities, lump in the throat, feeling hot and cold, heavy arms and / or legs and generally tiredness. “There is an urgent need for data framing the extent of the long-term symptoms experienced by some patients after Covid disease,” he says. Judith Rosmalen of the University of Groningen, lead author of the study.

The authors acknowledge some limitations in the study. The research included patients infected with the alpha variant or earlier variants and did not have data from people infected during the time when the delta or omicron variants were causing most of the infections. Furthermore, due to the asymptomatic infection, the prevalence of Covid-19 in this study may be underestimated. Another limitation to this study is that since the beginning of data collection other symptoms, such as brain fog, have been identified as potentially relevant to a definition of long Covid, but this study did not examine these symptoms. Furthermore, the survey was undertaken in one region and did not include an ethnically diverse population.