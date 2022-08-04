Researchers from UMC Groningen and Radboudumc compared the complaints of people before and after they had Covid-19. Their conclusions are an important puzzle piece in global research into the disease. Until now, it was not known how many people contract lung covid after being infected. The study also provides more insight into the specific long-term complaints that patients struggle with. The main physical complaints are chest pain, loss of smell and taste, shortness of breath, fatigue and muscle aches.