Families of students have complained that their children are being bullied by a number of their colleagues, especially on school buses, especially as they gather students of different ages and grade levels, where older students harass other youngsters, explaining that this matter exposes them to psychological harm and a desire to refrain from using buses. to go to school.

They explained that bullying is not limited to buses only; It also extends to classrooms and inside the school, calling on school administrations to take strict measures against bullies, to limit the spread of this phenomenon in schools.

In turn, the Sharjah Private Education Authority reported that one out of every 10 students is absent from school due to bullying, calling for the school administration to be informed immediately of cases of bullying that students are exposed to, to take the necessary measures regarding it.

The authority confirmed that it has accurate procedures for dealing with complaints to ensure a speedy response to them, explaining that there are several mechanisms for receiving complaints, including e-mail, personal attendance, or the authority’s website.

For her part, Hanadi Salem Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, said that the phenomenon of bullying is one of the issues that the Child Safety Department pays all attention to, and allocates a part of awareness-raising workshop programs to it, whether in schools or at events and occasions, or through Management publications and videos that it prepares and publishes through its accounts on social networking sites.

Such workshops are also organized in festivals and exhibitions, to raise awareness to the largest number of children and parents.

She explained that bullying prevention efforts focus on educating both parties, the bully and the bullied, to modify the behavior of the bully, help the child who is exposed to him by guiding him on how to act to protect himself, avoid bullying, and overcome it in the school or play environment.

A guide to preventing bullying

The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in the country, in cooperation with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the Arab States of the Gulf, the Ministry of Education, and the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, launched a parents’ guide to protection from bullying. The guide allows parents to learn about bullying and its forms, whether their child is being bullied, or if he is bullying another child, and ways to reduce this phenomenon.

