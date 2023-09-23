The arrest of one of the accused for falsifying documentation for day laborers.

They took advantage of their compatriots to collect their salaries without stepping on the field. The police have arrested the leaders of a network made up of sub-Saharan immigrants with legal work and residence documentation who transferred their data to workers who did not have it in order to have a contract. It was these same leaders of the organization who received the salary and benefited from the benefits obtained by their compatriots, day laborers in Alicante and Murcia, who only saw a minimal percentage of the payroll. The amount was decided by the leaders, who lived in Madrid and who had never entered a greenhouse or worked the land under the sun. A true exploitation.

The system was simple. An intermediary who lived in the east recruited migrants who arrived in Spain by boat who had not yet obtained the documentation to live and work in national territory. He proposed an easy agreement: a compatriot in legal status would give them his data, they would create fake identity cards and add the photo of the real worker. This way they could be hired by temporary employment companies in the Alicante and Murcia crews. Everything earned went to the accounts of the seven ringleaders of the network who lived in Madrid and who never had contact with the migrants. “They gave an identity to multiple workers at the same time, so for registration purposes they accumulated a work life that more than one wanted,” comments the chief inspector of group three of the unit against immigration networks and falsehoods. documentaries from the national police in Madrid.

The investigation began in July 2022, as a result of a previous operation in which a group of exploiters was also arrested. The police cannot confirm at this time how many people are affected or how long the network has been carrying out this activity, because the operation is still open after the arrests. In an investigation of their assets and their accounts, the agents will be able to determine how much money they have earned with the sweat of their compatriots’ brows, while they lived peacefully in Madrid.

The detainees not only collected the payroll, but also paid in the money for social benefits when the fruit picking season ends in the Levante countryside and also accumulated contributions for a future retirement. Meanwhile, the victims continued to be invisible to the administration, without the possibility of accumulating work experience in their file. “The copies were of quite good quality, but also, since they were only presented to the temporary employment company, extreme quality is not necessary for them to be accepted,” points out the chief inspector who directed the operation.

The members of the plot were arrested at the end of last August, as allegedly responsible for the crimes of usurpation of civil status, favoring irregular immigration and Social Security fraud.

