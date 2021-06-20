One century after the death of Ramón López Velarde, the Preparatory School No. 14 of the University of Guadalajara, at the initiative of Professor René Michel, organized a colloquium that on the morning of June 19, 2021 brought together Carmen scholars and Juan Villoro, Silvia Quezada, Ana Luz Martínez and Fernando Riveros, in a necessary reflection entitled ‘100 years without the poet’, which I quote as a public event from the capital of Jalisco, because without it we would have done nothing about the “poet most alive in Mexico ”, in the words of Juan Villoro, and whose legacy in this genre fits all in three short volumes, the last posthumously: The devout blood (1916), Zozobra (1919) and El son del corazón (1932).

Considering the shortness of his life, qualifying the death of the Zacatecan as premature would be obligatory, but it is less so if we consider how quickly and without waste he lived the 33 years of his age, the substantiality of his inheritance and the circumstances that allowed him to ride between centuries and to attend in a leading way the birth of modern Mexico thanks to the making of that prodigious and immense mosaic that encompasses everything and is its most extensive, popular and liked lyrical composition, La Suave Patria, with which modernism and modernism say goodbye among us. contemporary poetry is welcomed, which dated, like Mozart his famous Requiem, shortly before his death, on April 24, 1921, which also has just passed the first centenary of this essential text.

Instigated by what I heard from Juan Villoro in the aforementioned colloquium and in another that he held shortly before, here I emphasize the deep emotional charge that the number of the Zacatecan had – the ‘possession by loss’, he recalled, citing his partner José Emilio Pacheco- , frustrating and catatonic at the same time, like a macabre dance between eros and thanatos – the father of psychoanalysis would say – in which a devout Catholic was immersed in childhood and puberty, which took place in Jerez and in Levitical environments, the conciliar seminaries of Zacatecas and Aguascalientes, and later, he was already wearing a toga, with the storm that from 1910 shattered the destiny of the country from the bourgeois Eurocentric model that, under the motto ‘order and progress’, implanted with a gallows and dagger the prolonged dictatorship of Porfirio Díaz.

And just as mayeutics before Socrates was synonymous with obstetrics and after him it becomes by analogy the “methodical dialogue by which the interlocutor in question discovers the truths for himself”, that left us the literary production of López Velarde in his poetry, which is not in the saga of productions by such learned colossi as Alfonso Reyes, who punished him with the whip of his disdain, or Octavio Paz, who without shame called him a “great minor poet.”

López Velarde, we conclude, actively attended the birth of modern Mexico, which coincided with the centenary of the consummation of Independence, the creation of the Ministry of Public Education and the first exhibition of Mexican popular art organized in the ‘ojerosa y painted ‘capital of the republic’ by the people from Guadalajara Gerardo Murillo, Roberto Montenegro and Jorge Enciso, a pretext that in turn had the nationalist artistic avant-garde of the subsequent years to emerge, but did so without advantage, in the manner of the title that he imposed on the poem that His production most subjugates me, humbly, as someone – I have just heard it from a voice more than authorized to affirm it – who was never aware of his own genius, that is, who did not manage to become pedantic or outlive himself .

Tomás de Híjar Ornelas