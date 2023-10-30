The Turks celebrate this Sunday the centenary of their Republic, born under the impulse of Mustafa Kemal “Atatürk” on October 29, 1923 on the ruins of the Ottoman Empire. At the head of the country since 2003 as prime minister and then as president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan now wants to impose the idea of ​​a “Turkish century” and a new Constitution that seems the antithesis of the ideas of the founding father.

One hundred years after the founding of the Turkish Republic, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to persist in his desire to go against the current of the vision once defended by his illustrious predecessor: Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founding father of modern Turkey.

At the head of Turkey since 2003 – eleven years as prime minister and nine as president – the ‘reïs’ was re-elected on May 28 for a third presidential term, five more years. He already has a longevity at the head of the Turkish State, much greater than that of Atatürk. The latter was president for fifteen years (from 1923 to 1938), and the first in the history of the Turkish Republic.

In 1923, the man whose surname means “Father of the Turks” projected his country, built on the ruins of the Ottoman Empire – one of the great losers of the First World War – into the 20th century and modernity. He imposed secularism, the autonomy of women, the right to vote and education, and even a new language, in 1928, with the great reform that instituted the change from the Arabic to the Latin alphabet for Turkish writing.

But instead of celebrating these achievements, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been accused by his detractors of praising a “new Turkey”, more conservative and religious. “Since its founding, the AKP has tried to build an identity and alternative narratives to the Republic,” Seren Selvin Korkmaz, director of the Istanbul Political Research Institute, told AFP. “Turkey’s polarization has even extended to the centenary celebrations: the AKP talks about the ‘Century of Turkey’, while others talk about the ‘Second Century’ of the Republic.”

The Turkish head of state is preparing a new Constitution that would guarantee women the right to wear the veil in all circumstances, establish “the family (as) the foundation of society” and stipulate that marriage can only be contracted “between a man and a woman.” women”.

The conversion into a mosque, in July 2020, of the former Byzantine Basilica of Hagia Sophia that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk converted into a museum in 1934 to “offer it to humanity” and the erosion of women’s rights are new blows to the Republic of founding father

Atatürk’s authoritarianism, reflected in Erdogan?

“At a time when we should have adopted a more democratic attitude on the occasion of the centenary of the Republic, we find ourselves with the most reactionary Parliament in our history. Those who sit in Parliament do not even show the faces of their candidates and represent them as shadows on their electoral posters,” says Fidan Ataselim, from the feminist platform We Will Stop Feminicides.

The alliance between the AKP (Justice and Development Party, Islamoconservative) of the Turkish president and the two reactionary Islamist parties, Yeniden Refah and Hüda-Par, allowed them to obtain seats in Parliament in the last elections.

“Instead of highlighting the Republic’s achievements, the October 29 celebrations focus on the message that Erdogan ‘has done more in twenty years than (others) in a hundred,'” says Barcin Yinanc, a political analyst and editorialist. interviewed by AFP.

For his part, the French historian Jean-François Colosimo points out that the authoritarianism that the president is accused of was already “a mode of political action introduced by Atatürk and that Erdogan is going to reproduce.” “In the space of a few days, months or years, this predominantly Muslim population will be Turkified, but also modernized and Westernized at a rapid pace,” he says, with the transition to the Latin alphabet and the ban on the fez (the Ottoman hat) and other clothing. traditional.

But for Berk Esen, a political scientist and associate professor at Sabanci University in Istanbul, “Erdogan promotes a more conservative, more Islamic Second Republic, which distances itself from the West.” “He is trying to leave his mark in all important political areas and in all projects. But whether celebrating the country’s independence or honoring the army,” of which the president was commander-in-chief, “Mustafa Kemal was everywhere,” noted the academic. “He hasn’t managed to erase it completely, but that’s probably what he will try to do after 2023,” he told AFP.

A cult of memory

Meanwhile, Atatürk remains the object of a true memory cult in Turkey. Since his death from liver cirrhosis in 1938, at the age of 57, Turks have come together to pay tribute to him every November 10 at 9:05 in the morning, the exact day and time of his death. Sirens sound across the country and everyday life comes to a standstill for two minutes, whether on the street or even in the middle of the road. He is also honored in his Ankara mausoleum (“Anitkabir”), built in 1953.

Since then, the place has become a symbol, not only for tourism but also for protocol. It is customary for all foreign leaders on official visits to visit the mausoleum. The mausoleum also hosts Turkish leaders in official events and ceremonies.

This happened, for example, on Sunday morning, when President Erdogan attended a ceremony commemorating the centenary of the Republic, as indicated by the Presidency on “X” (former Twitter).

“No excitement or festive atmosphere”

But for many observers, Recep Tayyip Erdogan would even have been happy to do without the celebrations linked to the centenary of the Republic, which they criticize for their lack of spark.

The program was not published until a week before D-Day, with fireworks, a naval parade in the Bosphorus, drone demonstrations in the sky over Istanbul and illuminations of the country’s emblematic places: from the Hagia Sophia Mosque to the ancient Greek site of Ephesus and the concretions of Cappadocia.

But “there is no excitement or festive atmosphere. It is as if we are avoiding the issue,” laments historian Ekrem Isin. “People are not happy, nothing has been done to create a festive atmosphere. (The government) has not even extended invitations to foreign leaders,” says Soli Özel, professor of International Relations at Kadir Has University in Istanbul. “And this has nothing to do with war,” she insists, at a time when Turkey shows its support for the Palestinian population bombed in Gaza.

On Saturday, on the eve of the holiday, the President joined a large meeting “in support of Palestine”, organized by his AKP party in Istanbul – at the disused Atatürk airport. Images broadcast by X showed him, surrounded by a scarf with the colors of the Turkish and Palestinian flags, in front of hundreds of thousands of people.

And AKP town councils, such as Gaziantep (in southern Turkey), raised a large Palestinian flag this week a few days before the celebrations. Last week, Turkish media outlet A Haber even posted on X a photo of a Palestinian flag hanging from the historic Gaziantep castle.

