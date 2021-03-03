‘The four horsemen of the apocalypse’, based on the Valencian novel Vicente Blasco Ibañez, by then the highest paid writer in the silent stage of Hollywood and directed by Rex Ingram, one of the great silent film directors, had an enormous cultural impact in his time for his pacifist message Y his approach to the dramatic consequences of the First World War. This next March 6 marks a century of its premiere.

‘The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse’ too It was the highest grossing of 1921, beating ‘The Boy’, by Charles Chaplin, (in the United States alone it raised four and a half million dollars at the time) and it is the sixth highest grossing silent film of all time. It in turn supposed the consecration of its protagonist, Rodolfo Valentino, like the great male figure of Hollywood and the myth of the ‘Latin lover’. When Vincente Minelli would direct a sound and color version of Blasco Ibáñez’s work fifty years later, starring Glenn Ford, Ingrid Thulin and Charles Boyer, he had this first adaptation of Blasco Ibañez’s work very much in mind. Rex Ingram, one of the greats of silent cinema, knew how to make the most of Rodolfo Valentino with his ability to dance. The actor had made a living dancing as a rental couple in New York, and Ingram took advantage of his work, such as the spontaneous sensuality of his gestures, making him dance a tango that remained in the minds of viewers for many years.

With a marked pacifist message, the film presents Julio Desnoyers (Valentino), an indolent young man and womanizer, the favorite grandson of the landowner Maradiaga (Pomeroy Cannon). Spanish emigrated to Argentina, Madariaga has two daughters, who are married to a Frenchman and a German. Upon the death of the patriarch, his descendants move to Europe, where the family is divided and at odds as a result of the outbreak of the First World War. Julio, famous in worldly Paris for his mastery of tango, falls in love with a married woman. She is divorced, but returns to her husband when he is blind in combat. Julio enlists and his attitude towards life changes radically, forgetting his vices and taking things with decision and responsibility. He dies in a trench, along with a German soldier who turns out to be his cousin.

The director combines exotic environments with others of enormous realism such as those that take place during the First World War, with scenes of great emotion. To highlight the final decoration of a cemetery whose crosses climb the skirt of a mountain. The film presents great influences from the cinema of Griffith, who had invented the cinematographic language, and also from the German expressionist cinema, in that year in full bloom, alternating symbolic scenes such as that of the four biblical horsemen in the sky, with others of enormous realism , like the war, which are still very impressive, with an ending where there is a cemetery full of crosses that climb the side of a mountain. The message couldn’t be more obvious.

The film is released with its two and a half hours (in a later rerun the footage was reduced to 133 minutes), at a grand gala in New York on March 6, 1921. With the First World War still very recent, the critics of the moment He especially praised the war scenes, assuring that they amounted to authentic meditations on life and death. Historian Carlos Fernández Cuenca wrote that “the triumph of that film decided the Metro to obtain a choice of film adaptations of all the works of Blasco Ibáñez. However, he did not make too many difficulties to give Paramount, the following year, the permission to do, also with Rodolfo Valentino as the protagonist, accompanied by Lila Lee and Nita Naldi in front of the cast, a second version of ‘Blood and sand’ , directed by Fred Niblo ».