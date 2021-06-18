The Communist Party of China (CCP) is today one of the political formations with the most affiliates in the world, but its foundation, one hundred years ago, was marked by the secrecy of a first Congress that ended up being held in a little boat recreation, now elevated to a founding myth.

Currently, the CCP has almost 92 million membersBut in 1920, in its embryonic phase, there were only 58 young people, all of them with good educational training, wealthy and from families with resources.

A year later, prompted by representatives of the Communist International, the I Party Congress, to which they went 13 representatives from seven different areas of the country, including Mao Tse Tung, then 28, who would eventually become the founder and first leader of the People’s Republic of China.

A woman wearing a mask walks past portraits of ancient Chinese leaders Mao Tse Tung (c), Chu Enlai (left) and Liu Shaoqi. Photo: EFE

However, Mao, the most internationally remembered figure, was not elected general secretary, a position that went to the hands of Chen Duxiu, who could not attend the meeting. Of the 13 representatives, only Mao and Dong Biwu were present at the proclamation of the People’s Republic in 1949.

The legend of the “red boat”

Congress began on July 23, 1921 in one of the popular ‘shikumen’ (low stone houses) of Shanghai, located in the now popular commercial and tourist area of ​​Xintiandi.

The plan was for it to last for six sessions and, in the last session, on the 30th, the Dutch Henk Sneevliet (whose pseudonym was Maring) delivered a speech that was to precede the vote on the first political program of the Party.

However, a stranger broke into the headquarters and the representatives decided to suspend the meeting for fear of reprisals from the Police. Xu Lianlin, an expert on the history of the founding of the CCP, says that “back then, trying to found a party was putting your own life at risk.”

Then, the wife of Li Da, one of the emissaries, proposed that they all move to their native Jiaxing, a well-known tourist town today located about half an hour by bullet train from Shanghai. There, the representatives, dressed as tourists, rented a small pleasure boat on which the August 3, 1921 officially formed the CCP and they approved their first political project.



Replica of the iconic CCP red ship. Photo: EFE

One of the curiosities of this story is the date: if the Party was founded on August 3, why is the anniversary on which it is commemorated on July 1?

Xu explains that, during the civil war against nationalists (1927-1949), Mao’s lieutenants proposed to him to celebrate the anniversary of the CCP, but neither he nor Dong remembered exactly the dates of the First Congress.

They were discovered years later in Soviet archives, but then Mao – who only remembered that it had been in July – personally made the decision to celebrate it on July 1, the official anniversary since 1941.

Although the original boat not preserved, since 1959 there has been a replica of 16 meters in length and 3 in beam that has become one of the main attractions of the city, to which more than 40 million tourists arrived in 2018 after the visit of the current president, Xi Jinping .



Replica of the red ship in a museum in Jiaxing. Photo: EFE

China decked out for the centenary

Known in China as “Red Boat” It is a milestone in the history of the Party and also a cause for celebration for Xi, who published an article extolling the values ​​of “innovation, hard work and dedication” in the history of the foundation during his time as governor of Zhejiang Province ( 2002-2007), where Jiaxing is located.

In the last weeks, China is dressing up to commemorate the centenary of the CCP, with major propaganda campaigns and museum openings about its history.

Huge museums have been opened in both Jiaxing and Shanghai extolling the Party’s successes – for example, China’s first atomic bomb, tested in 1964 – and dark episodes are left out like the Great Leap Forward or the Cultural Revolution.



Huge museums have been opened in both Jiaxing and Shanghai extolling the Party’s successes. Photo: EFE

In the one in Shanghai, located a few meters from the ‘shikumen’ where the First Congress started, a good portion of the exposure to the situation prior to the founding of the CCP is reserved, in which it is used harsh rhetoric against western powers and its occupation of parts of the country in the early 20th century.

There, hundreds of Party members take group photos of themselves with the communist flag and loudly pronounce the oath that every member must take when they join the CCP.

Part of him recites: “I will protect the secrets of the Party, I will be loyal to the Party, I will strive and fight for communism throughout my life, I will always be ready to sacrifice everything for the Party and for the people, and I will never betray the Party.”

