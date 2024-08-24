The pocket edition of One Hundred Years of Solitude The Japanese novel has become the publishing phenomenon of the summer, selling some 290,000 copies in eight weeks, almost the same as the three hardcover versions printed in the past 52 years. Among the reasons for the unexpected success of Gabriel García Márquez’s masterpiece are the upcoming release on Netflix of a series based on the novel, its influence on prestigious Japanese authors, and the cover with Macondo-like figures drawn in an encyclopedic style by one of the most sought-after local illustrators of the moment, Ryuto Miyake, author of advertising campaigns for brands such as Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Apple.

“In addition to offering it in a low-price format to readers who will watch the Netflix series, we wanted to take advantage of the tenth anniversary of Gabo’s death to re-present his literature,” explains Ryo Kikuchi, in charge of promoting the new edition of the novel, published for the first time in Japan by its publisher (Shinchosha)in 1972, when he himself had not been born and the Colombian author had not won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Kikuchi, who attends the interview dressed in a black T-shirt printed with the smiling face of García Márquez amid a yellow sign that says in Spanish “welcome to Macondo,” designed an advertising campaign that includes cloth bags (tote bags) decorated with the Buendía family tree. The publisher clarifies that despite the slow pace of sales of the original edition, the novel has remained in Japanese bookstores all these years, given its reputation as a masterpiece of world literature, which has sold 50 million copies in 46 languages.

The T-shirt with the Buendía family tree, included in the promotion of the new edition of ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’, in an image from the Shinchosha publishing house.

The book, published in 1967 in Buenos Aires, has also been a source of inspiration or a trigger for the literary career of distinguished Japanese authors. Kenzaburo Oé (1935-2023), Nobel Prize winner for Literature in 1994 and a declared admirer of One Hundred Years of Solitudetook it as a reference for his work Dojidai gemu (something like The Game of Contemporaneity, 1979), the story of an imaginary peripheral town whose founding myth symbolizes the modern history of Japan and questions the origin of the imperial family.

Another well-known writer, Natsuki Ikezawa, describes a fictional island in Micronesia called Navidad ruled by a Macondo-inspired dictator in his novel Mashiasu Giri no Shikkyaku (The Fall of Mathias Giri, not translated into Spanish). Shortly after its publication, the book received the Tanizaki Prize, one of the highest literary awards in Japan, and critics highlighted its stylistic break with the naturalistic and introverted novel that had dominated Japanese narrative for more than half a century.

Ikezawa ironically bears the epithet of “stalker of prose” garciamarquiana” and in The First Garcia Marquez Congresswhich took place at the Cervantes Institute in Tokyo in October 2008, explained that he learned from the Colombian author the technique to “challenge the laws of cause and effect.” In a recent colloquium on One Hundred Years of SolitudeIkezawa spoke with Tomoyuki Hoshino, another award-winning author who, after reading the Buendía family saga in the 1990s, left the newspaper where he worked and went to study Spanish in Mexico.

Gabriel García Márquez photographed in Cartagena, in 1991.

Ulf Andersen (Getty Images)

In her debate, Hoshino associated the novel’s relevance to the turbulent situation the world is going through, with social chaos, tyrants and wars, in a cyclical repetition of the story stated by Úrsula Iguarán in the work.

Many readers come to the paperback edition attracted by the illustrator’s cover Ryuto Miyake. His style evokes the meticulous illustrations of the Botanical expedition by José Celestino Mutis, who between the 18th and 19th centuries named and classified much of Colombia’s flora. As if in a collector’s display case, Miyake displays 16 Macondo-style items, including a still, a telescope, a fighting cock and a bunch of bananas, as well as characters such as the gypsy Melquíades and Colonel Aureliano Buendía.

The orderly sequence suggests an intention to guide readers through a reading that, according to comments on social media, is complex and difficult to follow. “Even though they said it sells like hotcakes, it is not an easy book,” warns literary critic Sinsi Saito on his YouTube channel when presenting a series of four educational chapters on One Hundred Years of SolitudeSaito breaks down the book’s main episodes, explains the origins of magical realism, and recommends not questioning the logic of fantastic episodes such as the flight of Remedios the Beauty.

Commenting on the impact of One Hundred Years of Solitudelocal Hispanists point out the quality of the translation carried out by the late translator Tadashi Tsuzumi for the first edition and revised a couple of times for the two hardcover reissues.

The translated story of Macondo has a sensorial layer that is non-existent in the original, thanks to the inexhaustible catalogue of Japanese onomatopoeia that, in addition to sounds, allow us to describe sensations or emotional states. In the opening scene, for example, the translator added the rhythmic sound of the stones in the riverbed of Macondo. goro-goro and to convey its smooth touch he resorted to onomatopoeia up-up.

The desire to better understand the work has given rise to reading clubs and colloquia to discuss non-literary aspects as well. Personalities outside the literary world, such as the comedian Baki Baki Virgin, with 1.6 million followers on YouTubethey assure that, despite its reputation as a masterpiece, it is not a pretentious book and they recommend enjoying the implausibility of its episodes.

His advice is reminiscent of the witty suggestion of Kobo Abe, another famous writer devoted to the novel, in a speech in 1983. After highlighting the “excessive seriousness” of his countrymen, Abe explained the properties of spicy food to stimulate the right hemisphere of the brain, where, according to the author, the sense of humor is located, from which he concluded that the best way for the Japanese to enjoy One Hundred Years of Solitude It’s eating sushi with a lot of wasabi.

