The world of Macondo set this Monday the red carpet One hundred years of loneliness, the Netflix series based on the novel by Gabriel García Márquez which, for Rodrigo García Barcha, one of his sons, is a sister project to his father’s great work.

A setting that evokes the town founded by José Arcadio Buendía, with tropical vegetation, cane walls, palm roofs and yellow flowers, hosted in Bogotá the red carpet along which the protagonists, directors and producers of the series whose The first part will be released worldwide this December 11.

“It’s a different experience and you have to try to appreciate it for what it is, not comparing the book constantly; For me, they are little sister projects that complement each other,” said Rodrigo García Barcha, who along with his brother Gonzalo is one of the executive producers of this adaptation for Netflix.

In his opinion, going from reading ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ to seeing it on the screen “is a personal experience for everyone.”

“I obviously have a very old and very intimate history with the book, so I’m not looking at it and trying to compare; I forget the book and try to appreciate the series as the series. Of course there are all the ties in the world, but no, to enjoy it I freed myself from saying this yes, this no; This is similar, this is not similar,” he says.

The series, which is composed of two seasons of eight episodes eachdirected alternately by the Colombian Laura Mora and the Argentine Alex García López, transfers to television, in the most faithful and careful way possible, the magic with which García Márquez, Nobel Prize winner in Literature in 1982, takes the reader to the universe from Macondo.

“The biggest challenge initially was the decision (to bring it to the screen) because for a long time it was always known that Gabo was quite reluctant, but also His resistance was that a two or three hour film be made where the entire novel did not fit, which due to budget needs was done with Hollywood actors, in English,” explains his son.

However, that changed and with Netflix “the possibility of doing it in Spanish, in Colombia, in the hours that were necessary, with all the resources, became a reality; that was when my brother, my mother and I began to consider it, and I think that It has been made under the best conditions, so we are very optimistic that it will be liked very much,” he adds.

The magic of the characters

The cast is mostly Colombian, although there are also actors from other countries, such as the Spanish Moreno Borjawho plays the endearing character of Melquiades, or the Peruvian Salvador del Solar, who plays Lieutenant Moncada, friend and at the same time enemy of Colonel Aureliano Buendía.

It was something “magical,” says Borja about his role and adds that both he and the director Álex García and the rest of the team were clear that with Melquiades “they had to create, never better said, that magical realism of May that the work represents so much”.

“Melquiades was taking shape and always showing that human and kind part but without ever losing in the interpretation that other part such as mysticism, the charismatic and the almost supernatural (…) and I think we have achieved that,” he emphasizes.

Borja, born in Málaga (Spain), adds: “Melquiades and I have something in common, and that is that we are both gypsiesand there were many parts of Melquiades that as a gypsy I understood.”

The cast also includes actors such as Marco Antonio González (young José Arcadio Buendía), Diego Vásquez (adult José Arcadio Buendía), Susana Morales (young Úrsula Iguarán), Marleyda Soto (adult Úrsula Iguarán) and Claudio Cataño (Aureliano Buendía).

“We are talking about one of the most important female characters in Latin American literature and suddenly knowing that I am going to give body, voice, spirit, thought to a character that is going to jump from the pages to real life, well obviously it is a very great gift,” says Soto, who feels “lucky” to have been able to embody the matron Úrsula Iguarán.

The same perception has the model Akima, who plays the fiery Rebeca in the adaptation of the novel and who, as she walked the red carpet, feels that the universe “conspired” in her favor to make her chosen for this character and defines it as “a very magical event.”

One hundred years of lonelinesswhich was first published in 1967 in Buenos Aires by Editorial Sudamericana with an initial circulation of 8,000 copies, it is considered a masterpiece of universal literature that has sold more than 50 million units and has been translated into more than 40 languages.