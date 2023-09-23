Once upon a time there was a man with a sense of smell attached, a tremendous sense of smell to color life and its circumstances with the superb perfume of poetry. His nose smelled verses in the flowers and landscapes of his childhood, the subtle reveal of an eyelid without makeup and the slow vaporous exhalation of an anonymous cargo ship. His name is Álvaro Mutis and according to the encyclopedias today he celebrates one year of navigating the first hundred years of his eternity, in his centenary of glory just completed last August.

There was a voice that deserved to be frozen in time capsules and a contagious and stately smile that illuminated all the spaces he occupied with his verses and the impeccable majesty of his presence.

In particular, let us emphasize that Mutis is one of those rare and exquisite writers who transitions with elegance and verbal success from poetry to prose. I have for me that the elevated exercise of writing Intermezzos of prose poetry or short stories with a full beard served as a bridge for the Gaviero who already inhabited his perfect poems to launch into the immense sea of ​​the novel. Seven novels like the seven seas whose titles I do not reproduce here to tempt readers who have not yet enjoyed the pleasure of a storyteller who knew how to spin them brilliantly from the titles of each of them.

Among many blessed gifts that I owe to Diego García Elío is the prodigious moment in which he introduced me to Álvaro, perhaps knowing that a close friendship had been established, and the wonderful triangulation that also occurs with carom billiards… three-way. For this reason, time allowed me to flourish in intimate complicities and various conversations with Mutis and about his life and adventures with Gonzalo García Barcha, Philippe Ollé-Laprune, Juan Villoro and several other close devotees and disciples of a navigator of books, a stubborn monarchist. in which after the taking of Constantinople there was nothing to narrate about universal history, although he knew by heart Napoleon’s campaigns and battles, choirs and festivals of the serene Russian Orthodoxy and quite a few memorized libraries that led him to live a life reading and sailing in the wide sea of ​​that kind of artistic creation that is revealed even in the way of dressing, in the after-dinner conversation that drags on, in the walks through unknown forests and in the journey of all wise melancholy. Mutis brought his childhood in Belgium and the magic of childhood and adolescence in the oil landscape of Colombia, as well as the immense mural of his love and roots in Mexico.

Álvaro Murtis and Gabriel García Márquez knew how to exercise an exemplary friendship: in more than six decades of laughter and complicity, they never argued about any topic and never once did they fight. Mutis was with Gabo since the icy times of the undocumented in Paris, the blue dog eyes and the tribulations and quarrels of a journalist who already dreamed of flooding the world with an immense, unfathomable jungle of pure fiction, pure imagination wrapped in memory for a lineage. who – like those two friends – has to experience only once the miracle of a century of solitude… paced or accompanied, because when Gabo’s Nobel Prize was awarded, Mutis was also there and when all the Mutis gradually multiplied into seven novels and prestigious recognitions for each of his poems, Gabo was there: in the Cervantes de Mutis Prize and the Reina Sofía Poetry Prize in Spain and the Grinzane-Cavour and the Rossone d’Oro in Italy… together two writers who are friends even when they are not They were together and their inheritance has flourished in the blessed mania of those who are capable of waiting for any dawn singing life, reciting by heart, reading without time, rereading at pleasure and writing day in and day out the perfect pages where they are still together.

Mutis a close friend of Carlos Fuentes and Octavio Paz, of colloquiums and conventions, conversations and coincidences; Mutis recommending movies as a projectionist and talking about music in such tune that the tablecloths echoed sonatas and the occasional symphony.

Mutis lived in the Black Palace of Lecumberri, imprisoned for having helped unprotected poets and authors in disgrace with money from the company where he worked in Colombia. He was captured upon arriving in Mexico, perhaps never better said because in Aztec land he would establish the volatile anchors of his life as soon as he regained his freedom that the bars of the bays did not actually manage to blind him. Mutis inhabited all of Mexico because he was truly captured by the music, flavors, spirits and mists that have always linked us to Colombia and Mutis also knew how to exercise the serene kindness of helping neophytes and beginners: he corrected a story for me titled The paths of oblivion which should be republished with a footnote emphasizing that if there is something good about it, it is because it passed through the eyes of an immense bloodhound nose, kind even in the slightest scolding and luminous in every observation.

Sporadic and occasional friends seems rather assiduous and weekly, the infinite times in which I draw from their wise friendship and also try at least another triangulation by presenting it with Antonio Muñoz Molina in a FIL in Guadalajara. There was also an unforgettable afternoon in which I discussed with him his masterful work as a voice-over narrator of the series. The Untouchables by Elliot Ness, where his voice printed colors on the black and white screen in the Spanish version, while the original series in English did not have the poetic spark of the narrator Mutis… thinker Mutis… poet and walker Mutis… I do Mutis here, but not before celebrating his 100 years of greatness, a century of life multiplied in his letters and 100 years of that rare way with which from time to time love—or friendship—alleviates and at the same time encourages our loneliness.