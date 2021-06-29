In 2021 the historic brand Moto Guzzi turns one hundred years old, a historic milestone for the house founded on March 15, 1921 by Carlo Guzzi and Giorgio Parodi in Genoa. There are many events related to this special birthday for one of the most loved and well-known Italian brands on the planet. Guzzi motorcycles, today in the Piaggio Group, celebrates the century of life with a series of initiatives, including a book and a video that traces its origins, the protagonists, businesses and models more iconic than a story that is above all a great adventure. Images from the Guzzi Historical Archive
