In 2021 the historic brand Moto Guzzi turns one hundred years old , a historic milestone for the house founded on March 15, 1921 by Carlo Guzzi and Giorgio Parodi in Genoa . There are many events related to this special birthday for one of the most loved and well-known Italian brands on the planet. Guzzi motorcycles, today in the Piaggio Group , celebrates the century of life with a series of initiatives, including a book and a video that traces its origins, the protagonists, businesses and models more iconic than a story that is above all a great adventure. Images from the Guzzi Historical Archive