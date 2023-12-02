Barely a year had passed since the scandal. Was it the boos she received in the first act? Was it because his voice wasn’t in the best condition that day? The truth is that Maria Callas left the Rome Opera, leaving Rule half-hearted and a huge commotion behind her that ended with journalists besieging her hotel the next day. That’s why, almost a year later, a reporter asks her diva just before her debut in Paris in 1958: “Do you feel stage fright?” And she answers: “Yes, because, she already knows, my name is important.” This December 2, the soprano would have turned 100 years old and her shadow still looms invisible over theaters, singers and audiences (amateur or not). Her name, Maria Callas, still weighs heavily.

Back in 1958, Callas’s debut in Paris is an event that has brought together French president René Coty, Charlie Chaplin and Brigitte Bardot among the public. The soprano, in a blood red dress, comes out on stage wrapped in a shawl to which she clings as if she were cold. Or as if her safety depended on that piece of cloth staying firmly attached to her chest. That gesture will not abandon him throughout the first part of the recital. She descends a few steps of stairs with her gaze in front of her and approaches the center of the stage. She closes her eyes, takes a breath and when she starts playing the orchestra, her look is different. It’s no longer Callas, it’s Norma.

Maria Callas dressed as Tosca in the second part of the Paris concert in 1958. Maria Callas Endowment Funds

That every detail of this iconic concert can be seen in color and in 4K Ultra HD resolution is the work of filmmaker Tom Volf, author of the documentary Maria by Callas and president of the Maria Callas Foundation. “We received a donation of material in 2021. She knew the recording of the Paris concert, but it was a dirty black and white thing. I didn’t know the original existed, that it had survived. It was a great surprise to find it. The image was completely different, bright, with contrast, details… And the sound was as if she were there,” explains Volf, who presented Callas-Paris, 1958 at the Teatro Real in Madrid last Monday. It took him two years to restore the film which, starting December 2, can be seen in Spanish cinemas. “It’s like a time capsule. This is the closest thing to seeing Callas live,” says the filmmaker.

For 10 years, Volf has been committed to preserving the artistic legacy of the Greek soprano to care for it and transmit it with care to future generations. What does that legacy consist of? What changed in opera thanks to Callas’s work? Joan Matabosch, artistic director of the Teatro Real, explains it: “His greatest legacy has been to impose a concept of singing that transcends the merely vocal and affects everything that has to do with interpretation, including gesture, gaze and, of course, , the vocal technique at the service of expression. Not necessarily in the service of beauty, but of expression.”

The soprano, during the filming of ‘Medea’, by Pier Paolo Pasolini, in 1969. Keystone Features (Getty Images)

In the mid-20th century, a hieratic form of singing prevailed in opera houses. The singers’ desire was to achieve vocal excellence in each note. And, of course, with all the efforts put into the technique, the character faded. Here Callas found his advantage over the rest. She did not forget the women she embodied and approached them with all her nuances. If she was for the sake of expression, she didn’t mind sacrificing the beauty of a note. That was her contribution: giving a theatrical dimension to the opera. And this way of understanding singing is still alive today, Matabosch clarifies: “In these times when opera singers also have to be great actresses; in that it is not just about singing admirably, but about being part of a team that defends a work theatrically and musically, his shadow looms in the environment as someone who anticipated his time and changed the rules of the game. Singing opera, from Callas, is something else.”

Her invisible legacy also remains in theater programming because many works that Callas elevated would not be performed today if it were not for her. It is enough to look at the last two seasons of the Teatro Real to see the trace of it. “She began a process of recovering historical operatic titles unjustly buried in oblivion, defending them with admirable perseverance. Of course, the Medea of Cherubini, which he turned into one of his fetish roles,” says Matabosch. Precisely Medea was in charge of opening the Teatro Real season this year. Carmelo di Gennaro, musicologist and Festival Manager of the Complutense Institute of Musical Sciences, points out another title that would have disappeared from the programming if Callas had not existed: The sleepwalker. And this opera by Bellini also took the stage of the Real in December of last year.

Tosca, a paper marked with fire

“There are roles that have marked them with fire, like Tosca. No one like her has known how to develop a character with so many facets and so many nuances,” Di Gennaro continues. And add Violetta, The mischief, and Norma. But the musicologist adds that this indelible mark does not always do good for new generations of performers. Di Gennaro has worked for several years auditioning young singers and has noticed a problem in the training of some of them: “Today many study with records and that is immediately noticeable. You come across an aria in which you even find the same errors or hints that are not in the score. When they repeat that to you, you realize that they have studied with the disc and the Callas is one of the most sought-after models. But this is wrong because the first thing she taught us is that interpretation must always start from the score.”

Aristotle Onassis and Maria Callas, in 1959. GETTY

And this desire to try to emulate the Callas sound has also had, according to Di Gennaro, another consequence: “She jumped from one repertoire to another: Verdi, Bellini, Rossini… Several singers have tried, but they have all failed. I don’t say names because it wouldn’t be correct. She got it because she had some unique characteristics. The Callas model is unattainable, very difficult to replicate and has created many victims in the world of singing.” But the problem is not with Callas, but with not applying her teachings well. “The model is superlative, because we are talking about a big one, but everyone has to find their own way,” says Di Gennaro.

The Cuban countertenor Frank Ledesma understood this well. At the age of 15 he began his singing studies as a tenor, but when he turned 18 he had to go through military service and his career was interrupted. When he took it up again, he did it on his own, without a teacher, but very aware of a phrase that his previous teacher repeated to him: “All singers have to listen to Callas, you will find in her all the essential technique.” . He followed the advice. “I listened to her and listened to her. I felt like something in me was waking up. And suddenly one day, imitating his technique, a different sound came out. I thought, ‘Wait, I’m singing like a countertenor.’ Ledesma contacted a Cuban countertenor he knew, asked him to listen to him and, from then on, his career changed completely: “I didn’t intend to have Callas’s voice, but rather to extract her technique because it is impeccable. She was the one who gave me the hook to say my voice goes here. Today I still listen to it. I thank her for being the countertenor that I am. Through her I found my position.”

Tom Volf, president of the Maria Callas Foundation, in front of the Teatro Real in Madrid. Jaime Villanueva

Maria Callas’s career is stellar, but her personal life also contributed to creating the myth. Her difficult relationship with her mother, her fatal love story with the magnate Aristotle Onassis, and her early and unexpected death finished forging the legend. Could the Callas phenomenon be repeated? Di Gennaro responds: “It may be that today the new Callas is being born, but it will be difficult due to a couple of issues that are of a sociological nature. The opera has left the focus of attention that she had. Now it is considered an elitist genre for few connoisseurs. Today, the characters from Operación Triunfo or any television program have much more attachment in society, even if they do not have the talent of Callas. So alone, due to the social environment in which we live, I find it very difficult for something similar to be repeated.” Perhaps the phenomenon will not be repeated, but at least its shadow continues to lead the way.

