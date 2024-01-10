January 10 marks one hundred years since the birth of Eduardo Chillida, the universal San Sebastian artist, the discreet man who created a work that continues to grow in projection two decades after his death, in 2002. It seems that everything has already been said about a character unrepeatable, but his figure and his work generate new fascinations. He thought he had failed before he even started, and imagined himself a beginner almost to the end. The centenary offers more insights into a genius who always shied away from praise. “Creator is only God,” he said.