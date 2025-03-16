For years, too many, Carmen Martín Gaite was ‘Madame Ferlosio’. “When I started reading it, in the late 1970 José TeruelProfessor, Exhibition Commissioner and Biographer of the writer. «We lived in a quite a public opinion … sexist”. Who remembers today of that label? “I think this began to clear in the 80s and 90s,” adds Teruel. «If today you go to a bookstore and look for books from his generation, which you find are Martín Gaite. I also notice in my students at the university: their thesis, their doctoral works … ». For Martín Gaite, communication and affections were very important, and the reader, who is addressed and how to persuade him ». And today, when the centenary of his birth is celebrated, he continues to collect the fruits.

Teruel receives us in the Reader’s housein the slaughterhouse of Madrid. On the other side of the hall, some operators are riding the exhibition ‘Carmen Martín Gaite and El Collage: a newspaper in freedom’, which will open its doors from Tuesday and until mid -September. «A very important notebook is going to be seen in his work, ‘Vision of New York’, because he shows how his literary workshop is much more experimental than we normally consider. He realized that the images were faster than the thoughts in New York and began to make a newspaper with collages and words. Why was this newspaper posthumously published? The answer I found is that he gave it to Marta, her daughter. For her this kind of thing always generated a lot of respect.

Teruel is not only the commissioner of this sample; It is also behind another more ambitious exhibition that will arrive in October to the National Library and then travel to the Plaza de los Bandos, in Salamanca. The Cervantes will open the doors of its box of letters to receive the legacy ‘in memoriam’ of the Salamanca author. The year Martín Gaite has started.

Coinciding with this gallery of events and celebrations, the launch of the Biography ‘Carmen Martín Gaite’ (Tusquets), written by Teruel and recently awarded the 2025 Comillas Prize. «I have notebooks and notebooks in my house, of notes that I was taking above all as I was reading it. The main source for me has been the edition of his complete work, which I carried out from 2008 to 2019. I have the impression that I have a 50 percent material that I have not been able to put. A biography is also a narrative discourse, sometimes everything does not fit in a story: you have to select ».

The result is a 500 -page volume that distills the multiple lives of Martín Gaite. «I hate this conception of biography as a pure chronology. A biography must illuminate a historical moment, ”says Teruel. “Martín Gaite’s life illuminates two things,” in his opinion. «One: he was a participant and legatee of his generation; She is the author who has written most about her group of friends of 1950, ”that of Fernández Santos, Alfonso Sastre, Rafael Sánchez Ferlosio, with whom he married. «And sometimes I think that those of his generation did not remember so much of her. There is something else that seems very important to me: she self -affirmed her own poetics before the great male icons of her generation.

Martín Gaite found the success soon, suffered blows like the death of two children and resurfaced as a popular novelist in his last stage, that of the hats.

“He knew her daughter’s problems with drugs, not only because she lived with her, but also because she provided her money”

His deepest tear was the death of his daughter Marta. Born from marriage to Ferlosio, fell into the heroin trap and died with 28 years as a result of AIDS. Teruel addresses it in a chapter of his biography. “She knew her daughter’s problems very well with drugs, not only because she lived with her, but also because she was the one who provided her with money, and even shared with Marta Cigarettes of hashish, as I met with maximum naturalness in some scene of her ‘notebooks'”, he writes in the book. In those years, observes the author of the biography, Martín Gaite charged work. “He worked too much, too much,” says Teruel. «I was struck by the entire workload in the first five years of the 80s. Translations, articles … and this missed me. I, as a biographer, are not looking for the truth, which is unbeatable, but I am looking for complexity and possible hypotheses. And, of course, his daughter’s addiction was a expensive addiction too. It is a hypothesis that I consider ».

All this happened at a time when very little was known about the consequences of heroin, and even less AIDS. «Martín Gaite interpreted all this as another sign of the liberation of the youth of the time. He was not aware of where he could arrive. Marta was one of the first cases of death by AIDS ». The writer raised in her novels that mothers had two exits: or give freedom to the children or cut off their wings. “She and the father decided to give wings to the daughter, in a very complex time.” Martín Gaite novelized Marta in ‘Little Riding Hood in Manhattan’. “This is very clear, there he says that Sara Allen is not eaten the wolf, she is eaten an incognito tunnel called freedom.”

American collages

The exhibition ‘Carmen Martín Gaite and El Collage’ shows the collages he made for his daughter in the form of a newspaper between 1980 and 1981, during a trip between New York and Los Angeles

ABC



Teruel adds in his book that from the reading of the epistolary and the ‘notebook of all’ by Martín Gaite «it follows that he felt at many moments of his life his failure as a mother and wife for a substantive issue: the exaggerated respect he gave to autonomy and freedom of others.

Despite this blow, the writer resurfaced in her last stage as a popular novelist, worshiped by readers. “I knew how to mix the popular with the cult,” says Teruel. Doctor in Romanesque philology, author of essays such as ‘the process of Macanaf’ or ‘love uses of eighteen in Spain’, also understood that “the reader must be given a coca-cool from time to time.” He touched all genres: novels, stories, essays … He wrote scripts for television, translated texts in six languages ​​… “He did what he wanted in literature, without asking permission, regardless of what the migrants of his generation about her thought.”

One of those men was Rafael Sánchez Ferlosio, her husband between 1953 and 1970. “I can’t imagine a life by Martín Gaite without Ferlosio,” says Teruel. «It was a stimulus for her in her beginnings, she helped her professionalize as a writer. He helped her, and she recognized this, to break with the too poetic tone of her first titles for a more rigorous prose. The two decided when they married that they were going to dedicate themselves only to literature, and this is exemplary, because literature was then an activity with little prestige. Now, he became independent of Ferlosio. From ‘the spa’ (1955), he did not let Ferlosio read anything his until he was published, because he knew that his criticism was going to influence him against ».

“She is the author who has written most about her group of friends of 1950. Those of her generation did not remember so much of her”

For the biographer, to say that this marriage was a mistake, as some maintain, it makes no sense: «It seems to me a real barbarity: it is to manipulate an existence. I think terms such as successes or failures are clumsy words to evaluate our decisions and our existence ». She maintained a very cordial relationship with Ferlosio, especially while her daughter Marta lived. They had another son, Miguel, who died shortly after birth. Martín Gaite cured with writing. «Literature for her was a drug. I didn’t heal, but it was relieved, ”says Teruel.

In her “age to deserve,” as she said, her editorial successes strengthened. He won prizes such as the Prince of Asturias and El Nacional. Much before, when he took his first steps, he had taken with Gijón Café and Nadal. With the latter he starred in a funny anecdote. Knowing that they had given Ferlosio two years earlier, he decided to present ‘Between Blacks’ with a pseudonym: Sofía Veloso, the name of his maternal grandmother. Nadal liked unknown names. There was the precedent of LaForet … He followed the voting on the radio until he received the call from José Vergés, the director of ‘Destination’. “Are you Sofia Veloso? We call her to know that we are going to award the Nadal Prize. It was when he revealed his secret. “I am Carmen Martín Gaite, Don José.”

Terminal cancer

Carmen Martín Gaite died in 2000, at 74, a victim of cancer, in the family home of El Boalo, where his sister Ana María went to live on those last months. Anita thought she didn’t want to make her sister suffer more and made the decision not to tell her that she had cancer. They are personal issues, of course, ”explains Teruel. «Many friends have declared me that perhaps it would have been interesting to know her illness to prepare her legacy. I know that she didn’t like anything about the wills, and sometimes I even preferred to drain the bulge or find out her head down, like the ostrich, when she saw the danger. Anyway, she knew she was in a final process. I published in ‘Complete Works’ his 2000 agenda and it is evident that he felt fatal and did not recover. He said goodbye to all his friends.

The last novel that Carmen Martín Gaite read was ‘A breath of life’, by Lispector. And the last chapter he wrote was titled ‘An invisible line’, says Teruel. “They are mad examples.”