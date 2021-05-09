Luis García Berlanga would turn 100 this June 12. But the 89 that he lived gave him enough for a lot. For example, to sign a good handful of masterpieces. Movies like Welcome, Mister Marshall !, Placido, The Executioner or The national shotgun they portrayed this country with the necessary doses of humor, acid vision and tenderness and without the expendable doses of political correctness and a ready-made message. To celebrate its centenary, we tour Berlanguian Spain, we visit the locations where it filmed and we talk with the people it frequented. We also dusted off the scripts that the censorship banned him and we chatted with the Spanish filmmakers who defend his mark. And we enter the Berlanga treasure, an extraordinary legacy that rests in the Spanish Film Library.

A trip through Berlanga’s Spain Berlanguian geography through 10 films by the Valencian creator.

The ‘Berlanga treasure’ We open the boxes that keep objects and documents never seen before in the Spanish Film Library.

Berlanga File The reports that show how Franco’s censors banned the filming of three films.