The students listen to the explanations of the mayor in the presentation of the courses of the Proempleo project, yesterday. / JAIME INSA / AGM

A hundred long-term unemployed or vulnerable groups will participate this year in the training courses of the Proempleo project, organized by the Department of Local Development of Lorca, through the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF). It is financed with 600,000 euros from European Next Generation funds.

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, explained yesterday that nine training actions requested by the students themselves and by the business fabric have been designed, based on the job profiles with the greatest demand, so that “the transition between learning and employment is as as quickly and fruitfully as possible. He explained that the recipients are people who are looking for their first job or who need to retrain and improve their qualifications for their reintegration into the labor market.

Among them are the long-term unemployed over 45 years of age, unemployed women with low qualifications, the unemployed from ethnic minorities, immigrants and people with mental illness. Recipients may receive a grant for assistance and for family reconciliation, between 200 and 300 euros.

The project has a team of six professionals from the Department of Employment and Local Development: orientation and labor insertion technicians, a psychologist, a social educator and a teaching expert for each of the certificates and training actions that are going to be given. .

According to Mateos, there is a very high percentage of women in the courses and he assured that the average insertion in the labor market reaches 60%. “We seek to form profiles that have an outlet in the labor market and we hope that it will increase,” added the councilor.

The students, said Mateos, will integrate the courses of Craft Operations of Embroidery, Carving of decorative elements in wood, English and Auxiliary Hairdressing Services. They will obtain certificates of professionalism in textile and leather garment repairs, Commerce Assistant, Nursery and garden assistant, Assembly and maintenance of microcomputer systems and Administrative and general services assistant.

After the theoretical part, they will carry out internships in companies. They will also acquire transversal skills in occupational risk prevention and social skills.