Mosiychuk: Command of Ukrainian Armed Forces companies killed in encirclement near Progress village in DPR

Two battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were surrounded near the village of Progress in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said Igor Mosiychuk (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring), former deputy commander of the Azov Brigade (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

He also claims that the entire company command was killed, but “nobody cares.”

Mosiychuk called the encirclement tactical, but close to physical

According to Mosiychuk, the soldiers were in a tactical encirclement, but it “could very quickly develop into a physical one.” In addition, almost the entire company command was killed. “And no one cares,” the soldier was indignant.

According to Mosiychuk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to leave territories because the military command does not want to solve the problems that arise. “The fighters are turning to battalion commanders, they hear them, but the brigadier generals do not want to listen. They say that we must stand to the death, but not to the death of the enemy, but to our own until the last,” he added.

Ukrainian and Western sources reported the encirclement

Earlier, Forbes also published reportedthat about a hundred Ukrainian soldiers were “close to encirclement” near the village of Progress. “Moving towards Progress, Russian formations split into two parts and practically encircled two battalions of the 31st mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army,” the article stated.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

The encircled Ukrainians were not given orders to retreat, but it was noted that such an order could soon be issued. “What is even more alarming is the circumstances that led to the loss. It appears that the leading Ukrainian brigade collapsed amid general problems with Ukrainian command and control,” the report emphasized. They were told to either fight their way west or wait for other Ukrainian forces to arrive from the east, otherwise they would face “either a slow attrition or a quick collapse under the onslaught of Russian forces.”

The attempt by the elite 47th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, equipped with American armored vehicles, to close the gap and prevent further advancement of Russian troops was also unsuccessful.

The Telegram channel “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring” also cited the Ukrainian resource DeepState reportedthat the Ukrainian Armed Forces units were surrounded between Progress and Lozovatskoye. “All officers were killed and wounded, there was no order to retreat,” the post added.

However, in an article published in Forbes later, on July 25, it is statedthat, having made such a decision independently, the Ukrainian military broke out of the encirclement at night with a fight.

On July 24, the Ukrainian Armed Forces called the situation at Progress difficult and tense. It was noted that the Ukrainian command was monitoring and analyzing the situation to respond to changes on the battlefield.

The DPR reported an intensification of fighting in this direction

The security forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic confirmed the fact that fighting has intensified in the Pokrovsk direction. “In essence, the fighting is now most concentrated in the area of ​​the railway line in the Pokrovsk direction,” the TASS source specified. According to the source, the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this section of the front line is deteriorating.

At the same time, the commander of the 47th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Shirshin, stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered “certain” losses in the area of ​​the village of Progress due to orders from commanders to hold the settlement.

“We just had to give up this Progress, take a different line and consolidate. We had time for this. Due to the fact that our generals “not a step back, we stand to the last soldier”, unfortunately, we suffered certain losses that could have been avoided and have a better result today than we have,” Shirkin considered.