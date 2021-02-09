The Consistory executes the arrangement of the block of flats in Casillas that has been the object of vandalism and that will be transferred to Plena Inclusión The municipal block with eight houses, object of vandalism and that has been without use for years, is located on Menta street in the district of Casillas. / ROS CAVAL / MURCIA PILAR BENITO Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 02:49



The district of Casillas has housed for years a municipal building of eight houses that has been closed and unused, although it has been squatted and subjected to vandalism, which has caused damage that will now be fixed by the Heritage Service of the Murcia City Council. A project budgeted at 123,000 euros that