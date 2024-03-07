More than 100 students from a school in Nigeria were kidnapped in the city of Kuriga, in the north-west of the country: this was reported by witnesses cited by the BBC. The pupils were at school in the morning when dozens of armed men who arrived on motorbikes entered the school, a witness said, adding that the students, aged between 8 and 15, were taken away together with a teacher .

An eyewitness said a pupil was shot by the gunmen and is undergoing treatment at Birnin Gwari hospital. Kuriga is located in Kaduna State and a state government official confirmed the incident to the BBC but provided no details. The seizure comes a day after dozens of women and children were feared kidnapped by Boko Haram jihadists while they were collecting firewood in north-east Nigeria. However, the two cases are not believed to be linked. Gangs of kidnappers, known as bandits, have kidnapped hundreds of people in recent years, especially in the north-west of the country, while the north-east is plagued by Islamist attacks by Boko Haram which in 2014 kidnapped over 270 schoolgirls in Chibok, a city in the north-eastern state of Borno. The most frequent kidnappings in Nigeria are for ransom.