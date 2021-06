The Porsche 356 Carrera, driven by Werner Budding of our car editors, has reached the finish in Brescia. With Team Villa Trasqua he drove this precious classic – valued at one million euros – from Brescia to Rome and back this week. Report of the fourth and final day of the Mille Miglia: watch the video above and the photos below this article.



