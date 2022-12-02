The mayor of Molina de Segura, Eliseo García Cantó; the General Director of Housing, José Francisco Lajara Martínez; and the Councilor for Housing, Mariano Vicente Albaladejo, paid a visit to the Castillo neighbourhood, where they reported on the housing rehabilitation project promoted by the Autonomous Community and the City Council.

The Official Gazette of the Region published last week the decrees that implement aid from the European ‘Next Generation’ funds for housing rehabilitation in the municipality. The Autonomous Community transfers 831,050 euros to the Molina de Segura City Council to develop the first phase of the program.

These funds will be managed through the Department of Housing and will be invested in the rehabilitation of approximately one hundred homes located in the neighborhoods of San Roque, Centro, El Castillo and Fátima, in addition to the districts of el campo and huerta, and urbanizations older residential complexes (Los Vientos and Los Conejos).

These aids will be granted through a call that the City Council will publish in the near future and that will entail a series of complementary measures (rental promotion and tax rebates), according to the mayor Mariano Vicente.

The Department of Housing is empowered as a Rehabilitation Office to process aid and thus offer a complete service that will advise homeowners and technicians.

The amount of aid can reach a maximum of 20,000 euros, conditioned on the level of energy efficiency improvement. Regarding the factor of social vulnerability, “the fund provides one hundred percent of all investment,” said the councilor.